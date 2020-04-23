Trump says Harvard will return coronavirus stimulus money – News – The Palm Beach Post

Wednesday

Apr 22, 2020 11:04

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Harvard University is returning coronavirus stimulus money to small businesses, he said – and added that he is asking other large units to do the same.

“Harvard plans to return the money,” the president assured at his daily news conference on Tuesday. “They shouldn’t have taken it.” Trump later stated that he wanted the university to return the money, but said it had not agreed to do so.

“If they don’t, we’ll do something else,” the president said without specifying.

Harvard has received the fire as it has received nearly $ 9 million in funding from the bipartisan coronavirus relief package. The school has announced that the money would be used to help Harvard students in need of financial aid. It has also said it has not applied for or received any money for small businesses.

Instead, the university said it received part of funding from the Department of Education, which was distributed to thousands of schools across the country.

“Like most colleges and universities, Harvard has been allocated funds as part of the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Grant Fund,” the university said in a statement. “Harvard is committed to using 100% of these urgent college resources to provide direct assistance to students with urgent financial needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Funding was distributed to schools according to a formula that includes how many students receive federal financial aid through Pell Grants.

Trump’s executives have faced questions about other large companies, such as Shake Shack, that got some money for smaller companies. Shake Shack said he recently returned the money, and Trump said he would ask other big companies to follow suit.

“It wasn’t meant for companies with plenty of liquidity and resources,” said Finance Minister Steve Mnuchin, who threatened but did not define additional “consequences” for companies that did not follow the rules.