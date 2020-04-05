Trump Says He Can Use Tariffs on Oil Imports to Protect U.S. Energy Jobs

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that, if necessary, he would impose oil import tariffs in an effort to protect American energy companies and their thousands of employees.

During his press conference at the White House with the Coronavirus Task Force, the president was asked about a pending agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia that could eventually reduce crude prices to $ 10 a barrel, which would adversely affect US-based companies. .

Trump said that although lower gas prices benefit Americans who can still drive their cars during the coronavirus pandemic at very low prices, he said it would “hurt many jobs” in the United States.

“We are the number one producer in the world today,” Trump said before discussing Russia’s pending agreement with Saudi Arabia and OPEC. “I don’t like it for different reasons, because it will hurt a lot of jobs in our country at this price. It will hurt a lot of jobs.

“We will take care of our energy business. And if I have to do tariffs on oil that come from outside, or if I have to do something to protect the thousands or tens of thousands of energy workers and our big companies that produce all this work, I will do anything I have to do. “

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke at a roundtable meeting with the CEO of the energy sector in the White House Cabinet Room April 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. Oil companies have been negatively affected both by the effects of coronavirus and from foreign pressure caused by Russia and Saudi Arabia in the oil market.

Photo by Doug Mills-Pool / Getty Images

Trump met Friday with leaders from Exxon, Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and Devon Energy to discuss energy policies.

Fracking technology in the United States to extract shale oil has turned the country into the world’s largest oil producer. The new agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia will reduce costs, which could cripple the American energy sector.

Kelly Crane, president and CEO of Napa Valley Wealth Management, said a sharp decline in foreign prices would mean dependence on foreign oil, which could cause an economic downturn when jobs were lost and the stock market tried to remain afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our shale producers cannot make money under $ 40-50 per barrel, and if domestic production is shut down, we will again depend on foreign suppliers for oil,” Crane said.

That’s when Trump stepped up on Saturday to say the tariff would be imposed on the oil. Trump also swiped OPEC, calling them cartels and “illegal.”

“Look, I’ve been opposed to OPEC all my life,” Trump said. “Because, what is it? It’s illegal, you can call it a cartel, you can call it a monopoly, there are many different names for it. But it breaks down really hard, really hard. So I don’t care about OPEC, I really don’t. I don’t care about OPEC. “

Trump said Russia and Saudi Arabia were likely to reach a settlement because “they will destroy themselves if not.” Trump said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and with Saudi Arabia, and he was sure there would be a reduction of 10 million barrels of oil in the agreement.

“They told me that they were discussing. Saudi Arabia went even further that he thought an agreement would be made on the reduction of 10 million barrels, and maybe even more than that. He actually indicated it was likely to be more than that, so we will see what that happened, “Trump said.

Saudi Arabia has proposed a substantial reduction in Russian supplies, which has led Moscow officials to change their energy policies, perhaps even turning to the US to get oil shale. The deadlock occurred around the same time COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, started infection on a world scale. Then two weeks ago, the global market began to plummet.