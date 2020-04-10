Trump says he doesn’t want to give a date to resume the economy

President Trump has stated that he hopes to have a day to resume the country as soon as possible, but he does not want to reveal that day. Mr Trump previously proposed an Easter goal to relax social distance guidelines and resume business before extending to April 30.

“I don’t like stating dates,” he said at a Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Wednesday night.

The president states that he “very strongly” relies on his public health authorities, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx. Meanwhile, conservative experts like Laura Ingraham are urging the president to spur the economy on May 1.

“At some point, the President needs to look at Dr. Forsi and Dr. Barks and say that it will open on May 1. Please give me the best guidance on the protocol. I can no longer deny her basic freedom, she advised the president on Twitter.

Mike Pence said there were some signs in places like the New York and New Jersey metropolitan areas, California, Washington, Louisiana, Detroit and Chicago. Practice intense social distance.

“We all want it to be the beginning of the trend,” Pence said.

During Wednesday’s daily briefing, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that the United States had repatriated 50,000 Americans on hundreds of flights since January.

As the country is still upset by the economic effects of the coronavirus, Capitol Hill lawmakers have begun to take additional measures to save small businesses and Americans from taking a break from the crisis.

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Munchin asked Congress to approve an additional $ 250 billion for a salary protection program, a key pillar of the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus signed by law last month. The program aims to help small businesses pay their bills without firing workers.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party of Parliament is calling for $ 100 billion in hospitals and health systems, $ 150 billion in state and local governments, support for small businesses, and increased funding for food stamps.

After emergency funding for small businesses has been approved by Congress, House and Senate Democratic leaders want another legislation to provide more relief to Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic Out.

