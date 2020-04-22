Trump says he has instructed the Navy to “destroy” an Iranian ship that harasses the U.S. Navy

Washington-Trump said Wednesday that he had ordered the US Navy to take action against Iranian ships “harking” American ships at sea.

“I instructed the US Navy to shoot down and destroy an Iranian gunboat if it was harassed at sea,” Trump said in a tweet.

The President and the White House gave no further information on his instructions.

However, Mr. Trump’s order was to say that it was a week after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Navy’s 11 ships “repeatedly risk and harass” US vessels in the Gulf of Northern Arabia. According to the 5 fleet

The Fifth Fleet said Iranian vessels called their actions “dangerous and provocative”, “across the bow and stern of an American vessel,” “very close and fast.” In one example, an Iranian ship came within 10 yards of the US bow.

Iran’s gunboats have been harassing US and other allied vessels in the bay for many years, especially around the strategically important Straits of Hormuz, which passes one-third of the world’s oil supply. The United States accused Iran of a series of attacks on Gulf oil tankers in 2019, causing a series of escalations that could expand into a serious regional conflict.

