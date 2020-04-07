Trump says he is considering ending funding for the World Health Organization

Highlights of Trump’s press conference:

Mr Trump said he was considering ending funding for the World Health Organization.

Mr Trump said he was not involved in the resignation of Deputy Secretary of the Navy.

Mr Trump said he was calling on Congress for another $ 250 billion for the paycheck protection program.

Trump said the federal government is working to provide 110,000 respirators.

Mr Trump said he had never read the warning memo from Deputy Peter Navarro.

President Trump said he would require Congress an additional $ 250 billion to fund a paycheck protection program that would allow small businesses to obtain loans. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has said he will work with Senate minority party leader Chuck Schumer to vote for additional funding this Thursday.

During a briefing of the Coronavirus Special Investigation Committee at the White House on Tuesday, the president said, “We are in the midst of a major national struggle, which requires a shared sacrifice of all Americans That’s it. “

The salary protection program, which was part of a broader stimulus bill passed in March, was initially $ 350 billion. With more than 12,000 deaths from coronavirus in the United States today, it will be a difficult week for the United States as the country moves toward what public health officials say.

“I can see a faint light of hope, this week will be a very difficult week,” he said Tuesday. “This is the monster we are fighting.”

New York suffers most deadly day of coronavirus death

During the pandemic, the president said he was considering ending funding for the World Health Organization, arguing that they were on too many sides against China. Mr Trump said he wouldn’t necessarily experience it, but he does take it into account.

“I don’t know. They seem to have descended to the Chinese side,” Trump criticized WHO’s position on travel restrictions, claiming that WHO did not catch the virus that spread in Wuhan, China.

Trump warned that he did not see a note written by chief trade adviser Peter Navarro about travel restrictions in China and warned that the coronavirus could destroy U.S. life and destroy the economy. . The president read and heard about the note, and said he had not seen it yet. The president suggested that he restricted many tourists from China, so if he saw it, probably nothing would change.

“In the end, I did more or less what the memo said,” Trump said.

The president advertised the federal government’s efforts to send 110,000 ventilators to states and hospitals. He was initially accused of using the Defense Production Act to force the production of respirators and other necessary medical equipment, which was slow.

“We don’t think they are needed, hopefully they will not,” he said.

On the test, another matter that the Trump administration was criticized, the president said the United States had performed 1.87 million tests so far. Trump continues to promote the use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, advertising the number of trials performed. But the country’s best physicians have warned that they cannot articulate whether it works.

Congressional Democrats continue to discuss a fourth legislative package to address the effects of the pandemic, and the president told reporters that he did not intend to exclude another direct payment to Americans. A “Phase 3” action passed by Congress and signed by the end of last month will provide $ 1,200 per American adult and will be paid this month.

