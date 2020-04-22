Trump says he ‘strongly agrees’ with the Georgia governor’s decision to reopen

ATLANTA >> President Donald Trump said today that he “strongly disagreed” with Georgia’s Republican governor’s decision to reopen salons, gyms and other non-essential businesses that were closed to put the coronavirus, saying, “It’s just too good. “

During the daily briefing at the White House, the president indicated that while he is in favor of states reopening their economies, Gov. Brian Kemp is moving a little too fast.

Kemp announced earlier this week that as of Friday, elective medical procedures could resume in Georgia, and these salons, nail salons and gyms could be reopened with these restrictions. Limited in-restaurant dining is scheduled to resume on Monday.

The announcement immediately prompted pushback by Atlanta’s Democratic mayor, other political opponents and health experts who warned that the state has not yet taken the recommended steps under the federal administration the Trump administration provides to reopen the economy safely.

Georgia ranks in the bottom 10 states in per capita testing for coronavirus. Officials are battling increased testing for new infections and strengthening the follow-up of those in contact with infected people. If this is not done, health officials said, the state risks a rapid rebound in COVID-19.

“The virus moves faster than the government does,” said Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Security. “So if I was betting on who would get out of the gate faster, it would be the virus.”

Trump has been stressing the importance of reopening states sooner rather than later to get the American economy back on track. Just last week, the president asked his supporters on Twitter for their “MICHIGAN LIBERATE!” and the other Democratic states led out of stay-at-home orders – at the same time that mostly Republican governors like Kemp took steps to lift those restrictions.

But on Wednesday, Trump indicated that Kemp’s aggressive reopening strategy goes beyond the recommendations of a three-phase plan the administration unveiled last week. The plan advises 14 days of declining new infections before opening up a wide range of businesses.

“I want him to do what he thinks is right,” Trump said. “But … I think (opening) spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and the salons in Phase One … it’s just too early.”

The president added that “there are so many good feelings between me and Brian Kemp. I love him so much. … I know people from spas and beauty salons, tattoo salons. Cyclists for Trump – a lot of tattoos. I like “I love these people. And salonhops, these are great people. But you know what? Maybe wait a little longer until you get into a Phase Two.”

Not long after Trump’s remarks, U.S. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of neighboring South Carolina issued a statement saying she agreed with the president and that while she had “great respect for Governor Kemp … the best path forward is following the guidelines set by President Trump … and his team. “

Kemp responded in a tweet Wednesday night that he appreciates Trump’s advice but would move forward with his plan.

The governor said: “The next step of our measures is driven by data and guidance by state public health officials,” he said. “I am confident that business owners who decide to reopen will adhere to basic minimum operations, which prioritize the health and well-being of employees and customers.”

In pushing his plan to jump-start the state’s economy, Kemp stressed that the state has been ramping up its virus testing. The number of tests administered in Georgia has plateaued between 3,500 to 4,000 a day. However, on Wednesday, the state reported nearly 6,000 tests over 24 hours.

State Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said the state will expand its capacity to “aggressively” draw contact with infected people.

“This is the way we’re going to keep spreads out of reach, as we start to gradually open up the state,” Toomey said.

The state has not said how many people are drawing contacts now, how many it is seeking, or how quickly the state in 18 public health districts can ramp up.

As of Wednesday, more than 21,000 people in Georgia had been infected with the virus and more than 840 had died, according to the State Department of Public Health.

Toomey and Kemp said the state will use a cellphone app to track infected people, and asked those people to voluntarily share cellphone data so that the state can get other contacts.

Many businesses and workers expressed reservations about opening their businesses and returning to work as soon as Kemp suggested, for fear of illness.

“I understand everyone wants to get back to normal,” said Dewond Brown, a 42-year-old kitchen liner that was put in place last month. “But you hear medical people say every day it’s not time anymore.” Sen. Nikema Williams, president of the Democratic Party of Georgia, weighed in on the situation Wednesday after the president’s briefing, noting, “You know it’s a serious failure when Donald Trump, whose failed leadership is responsible for how badly this crisis “America, distances itself from its crown Brian Kemp, who is infinitely determined to make this crisis as painful as possible for geologists.”