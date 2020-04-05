Trump Says He Wants To Make People Inactive Ventilate to Support Unproven Drug Combinations

Donald Trump speaks during the April 4 2020 press conference (screengrab)

Andrew Feinberg / White House video feed screengrab

President Donald Trump on Saturday said that an unproven combination of drugs he called coronavirus treatment would be preferable to placing Americans suffering from COVID-19 among 10,000 ventilators that had been requested by the state from federal reserves.

Trump, who has no medical training, for several weeks has combined a combination of anti-malaria drugs, hydroxychloroquine, and azithromycin as potential drugs for viruses that the World Health Organization has classified as a global pandemic.

While there are a number of ongoing clinical trials that are testing the efficacy of these drugs and other drugs to see if any will be effective against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, medical experts have warned against the use of any unproven drug therapy. work in controlled trials.

On Friday, the federal government’s top virologist, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci specifically warned of further studies of what was needed to determine whether a drug praised by the president would work against COVID-19

“We still need to do definitive studies to determine whether any intervention, not just this one, is really safe and effective,” Fauci said while appearing on Fox News.

But during the White House press briefing on Saturday, Trump stepped into an unsolicited microphone to refer to another combination of drugs some time after Fauci answered reporters’ questions about the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths expected to occur this week.

Trump seems to continue to respond to questions raised earlier about whether it is time to equate Americans about the number of ventilators available to treat patients whose lungs are made too weak to function by the virus. .

During his initial efforts to answer the question, he said the federal government would “try” to ensure that countries with a large number of cases had adequate numbers of ventilators “wherever we could” – but suggested that leaders in countries like New Yorkers were responsible for the shortcomings because they “had the opportunity to hoard many ventilators,” long before the advent of SARS-CoV-2 but did not.

Returning to the topic of ventilators, the president said that one of the reasons he continued touting a combination of unproven drugs was because of reports that a large number of COVID-19 patients placed on ventilators did not regain sufficient lung function to make the ventilator pulled.

“One of the reasons I keep talking about hydroxychloroquine is a question no one has ever asked, and the question I hate the most, is what happens if you have a ventilator,” Trump said.

“But when you have a ventilator … and it works well, I don’t like the answer because it’s not a very high percentage,” he continued.

“So I want to keep them from the ventilator, I want to keep them – if this drug works, it’s not a game modifier because it’s not a pretty good term. It will be amazing, it will be very beautiful, it will be a gift from heaven if it works, because when people go to that ventilator, you know the answer, and I’m glad you didn’t write about it. “

The White House did not immediately respond to Newsweek’s request for comment.