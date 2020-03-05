[trump-says-he-will-block-federal-cash-to-‘sanctuary’-jurisdictions]



FILE Picture: U.S. President Donald Trump departs to attend a briefing at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Vaccine Study Center from the South Garden of the White Home in Washington, U.S., March three, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would withhold revenue from so-known as sanctuary jurisdictions right after a U.S. court docket dominated that his administration could block federal regulation enforcement resources to states and towns that do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

“As per the latest Federal Courtroom ruling, the Federal Federal government will be withholding money from Sanctuary Towns. They should really modify their position and go non-Sanctuary. Do not protect criminals!” Trump tweeted, but gave no other facts.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan granted the go on Feb. 26, but a few other federal appeals courts have agreed to uphold an injunction from the withholding of these types of resources, environment up a attainable attraction to the U.S. Supreme Court docket.

