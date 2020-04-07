Trump Says He Will ‘Hold It’ on WHO Support

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said he would “hold” shares to Americans for the World Health Organization, before dismissing the claim, “I just didn’t say I would.”

Trump made the remarks at a White House press conference as mortality and infection rates continue to rise across the country.

Trump first announced that he would cut US funding for the organization. But when pressure was put on whether or not it was the right time, given the current crisis, he told reporters he was just looking at it.

He also criticized the group, saying they “ignored the call” about the disease and called them “too expensive in China.”

He said, “If they only knew and they would have known.”

The WHO praised China for its clear publicity about the virus, though there is reason to believe that more people died of COVID-19 than someone in the country.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has openly criticized other international organizations.

