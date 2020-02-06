Trump says he wouldn’t be in power if he hadn’t fired Comey

In a long rant following his acquittal in the GOP-controlled Senate, President Donald Trump sang on Thursday after firing former FBI director James Comey.

“If I hadn’t fired James Comey, which was a disaster for that matter, it’s possible I wouldn’t even be here right now,” said Trump.

Trump says “it’s possible”, he wouldn’t be in power if he hadn’t fired James Comey pic.twitter.com/4mIYCi3VyT

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 6, 2020

He also complained about the investigations of him and his campaign.

“And we were treated in an incredibly unfair manner, and you have to understand that we first crossed Russia, Russia, Russia,” he said. “It was just bullshit.”

Trump complains about investigations into his campaign: “It was just bullshit.” Pic.twitter.com/ES967j1bqS

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 6, 2020

Trump went everywhere with his speech, feeling clearly justified and unrelated after Republican senators voted to acquit him of two House deputies accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction in Congress.