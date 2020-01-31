Trump says “it’s a happy time”, tries to reduce his charge to “Impeachment-Lite”

President Donald Trump does not care that the House should remove him and the Senate is currently considering whether to remove him from office.

In fact, he’s having a good time. Really.

Trump told his supporters Thursday evening at a Des Moines, Iowa election rally that dismissal was “not good” for President Bill Clinton and “dark times” for Presidents Richard Nixon and Andrew Johnson.

But not for Trump!

“This is a happy time for us,” said the president to the applause of the crowd. “It’s a happy time.”

“This is a happy time because we call it an impeachment-lite,” he said. “It’s light.”

This is not how the impeachment works, although the GOP-controlled Senate will almost certainly block witnesses and acquit Trump during the impeachment trial.

The president was permanently removed from office by the Chamber on December 18 and, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said shortly before the trial began, “he was removed from office forever”.

Trump tells his supporters that “this is a happy time” in the middle of the Senate removal process. pic.twitter.com/oLOFos1BYn

