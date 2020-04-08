Trump Says ‘People Will Not Die’ From Taking Hydroxychloroquine

President Donald Trump supports the benefits of the hydroxychloroquine treatment as a treatment for coronavirus on Fox News on Tuesday to show host Sean Hannity that people will not die if they use the drug.

More than 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine, which are mainly prescribed for the treatment of malaria and lupus, have been added to federal supplies. While the drug has not been officially approved by the Food and Drug Administration, hydroxychloroquine has been permitted to be given to some coronavirus patients in emergency situations.

Trump said he had not seen a negative report about using hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus, saying that he would take it himself.

“I’ve never seen a bad one!” Trump said. “I’ve never seen a bad one. One thing we see is that people won’t die from it. So if someone is in trouble, you accept it, I guess. I’ll do it.”

Trump said the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin antibiotics was “very unusual,” although he issued a warning about taking two drugs together.

“People don’t know, but that might cause problems with the heart, in this case you don’t use azithromycin,” Trump said. “It’s for infection. But it’s a combination and some people add zinc.”

Newsweek contacted the FDA for comment.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday people will not die if they use hydroxychloroquine, a drug that can help relieve coronavirus symptoms.

Somodevilla / Getty chip

Trump also claims that areas where malaria is a constant threat do not yet have a large coronavirus outbreak due to hydroxychloroquine. No source was provided for Trump’s comments.

“They found that people like in malaria countries, apparently those countries were not affected because people took them,” Trump said. “You have a country that has a big malaria problem and they use hydroxychloroquine and they don’t seem to have a problem with the virus that all countries have. You know, in 182 countries now.”

Trump has touted hydroxychloroquine as a possible remedy for coronavirus during the White House coronavirus taskforce briefing. On Sunday, Trump encouraged drug use by saying, “What do you need to get rid of?”

However, experts in infectious diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS’s Face the Nation news program on Sunday that there was no absolute proof that hydroxychloroquine was effective against coronavirus.

“In terms of science, I don’t think we can definitively say it works,” Fauci said. “The data is really only the best suggestive. There are cases that show there might be effects and there are others to show there are no effects.”

Guidelines for the use of hydroxychloroquine and other potential drugs for coronavirus were removed from the CDC website Tuesday.

“There are no drugs or other therapies that have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat COVID-19,” the website said. “Temporary guidelines for medical management of COVID-19 will soon be provided by the Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel.”

Michigan State Representative Karen Whitsett said Monday that hydroxychloroquine might have made a difference that saved her life. On Fox News on Monday, Whitsett said he was taking medication after suffering from rapid coronavirus symptoms. Whitsett said that the symptoms stopped “within a few hours.”

“I really want to see that you have to give this opportunity,” Whitsett said. “For me, it saved my life.”

Trump admitted the Whitsett story during Tuesday’s interview. “He might be a Democrat,” Trump said, “but he might choose me,”