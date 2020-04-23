Trump says social distance guidelines may be extended beyond summer

President Trump has said that the government’s social distance guidelines may be extended until summer or perhaps beyond, as the government plans to shift society and restart the economy. But it could be good news in the summer-the study says that the lifespan of the virus will be shortened by sunlight, heat, and humidity, an expert said at a briefing on the Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday. It was

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States is likely to reach 50,000 in a few days, and there is no sign of a significant slowdown in national loss in terms of both life and economy.

“I’m going to win and I’m going to win,” Trump said at the briefing. “And we’ll keep looking, and we’ll observe the invisible enemy very carefully.”

During the briefing, the President highlighted the idea that, for some reason, doctors might be able to shed light on sick coronavirus patients. Dr. Deborah Burks said he had never heard of such an idea. The president counterattacked when a Washington Post reporter urged the president how they should be encouraged by the news that light and heat interfere with the virus in light of death in Florida.

“I am the president and you are fake news,” he said.

The Trump administration says sunlight, heat, and humidity help kill viruses faster.

House members returned from their home base in Washington, DC, and passed a $ 484 billion emergency relief package to supplement their rapidly depleted paycheck protection program.

The measure, which was passed by the Senate on Tuesday, will also facilitate funding for hospitals and fund coronavirus testing. President Trump said he would sign the law— “I’ll probably sign it tonight,” he told reporters.

Managed by the Small Business Administration, this loan program is designed to help businesses maintain employee salaries and pay their bills. Already, over 26 million Americans have applied for unemployment. Last week alone, 4.4 million Americans applied for their first unemployment.

Governors in almost all 50 states issue home orders and require unnecessary business closures as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Some governors have begun to develop plans to relax the restrictions. Georgia governor Brian Kemp plans to allow non-critical companies [hairdressers, bowling partners, tattoo parlors] to reopen on Friday. Mr Trump said Wednesday that he did not agree with Kemp’s plan and repeated it on Thursday.

“I wasn’t happy with Brian Kemp. I wasn’t happy at all,” the president said Thursday.

