President Trump teased the risk of exonerating Roger Stone inside hrs of the longtime GOP operative staying sentenced to 40 months in prison Thursday for lying to Congress in the Russia probe.

While offering a commencement speech to graduates of a prison reentry method in Las Vegas, Trump dealt with Stone’s sentencing, which he said he has been adhering to “very intently,” right before suggesting that an exoneration is imminent.

“I want to see it play out to its fullest simply because Roger has a really superior possibility of exoneration, in my opinion,” Trump claimed, prior to praising Stone for currently being “a character” and another person who “everybody form of is familiar with.”

“Most men and women like him — some folks in all probability really do not. But I do and I always have,” Trump said. “He is a good male. He is a little diverse. But people are from time to time the most appealing. But he is a superior individual. His household is superb.”

Trump asserted that Stone was not associated in his 2016 presidential marketing campaign regardless of how he “knows a good deal of individuals possessing to do with politics,” in advance of he went on to repeat his assaults from the forewoman of the federal jury in the Stone situation. Final week, Trump tweeted that the jury foreperson — who identified herself in a Facebook post the day in advance of Trump’s tweet — experienced “significant bias.”

“It is my sturdy impression that the forewoman of the jury, the woman who was in cost of the jury, is fully tainted when you get a seem,” Trump said. “How can you have a person like this? She was an anti-Trump activist — can you imagine this?”

Just after he continued griping about how there was a “bad jury” in the Stone situation and that the jury foreperson experienced “a horrible social media account,” Trump doubled down on his argument that the jury was “tainted.”

(Trump, for every standard, disregarded that Stone’s lawful team had a probability to vet jurors and have any juror removed from the situation at the commence of the demo.)

“When Roger was established by the similar jury to be guilty in advance of the judge issued a sentence, and he was determined to be guilty, [the jury foreperson] began going a minimal wild,” Trump reported. “She was pretty happy and she began stating factors that persons reported — that is weird. That is unusual. And then they started off seeking in. How can you have a jury poll tainted so poorly? It is not good.”

Trump’s latest remarks arrive after he advised reporters Tuesday that he hadn’t specified a Stone pardon any considered.

