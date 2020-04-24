Trump says the country is “really exciting to see”

President Trump said at a briefing at the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Friday that there was evidence that the government’s “aggressive strategy” was working. Following a brief statement from Mr. Trump, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, and Vice President Mike Pence, Friday’s briefing ended with no questions from reporters. Other briefing equipment, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, were not present.

CBS News’ Weijia Jiang was the only reporter who could ask anyone a question. She asked Hahn if it was true that the FDA did not review the antibody tests on the market, and if there was a way to check their accuracy.

Under this policy, Hahn said manufacturers need to validate their tests, tell FDA that the tests have been validated, and let people know that those tests aren’t approved by the FDA. .

US President Donald Trump monitors the White House’s Brady Briefing Room on April 24, 2020 in Washington, DC, for daily briefings on the new coronavirus responsible for COVID-19.

In addition, Hahn said the FDA has approved four trials, and “more are in progress.” Hahn said he is working on the approval of a “self-verified” test.

After the statement by Pence, the briefing ended without any other questions. Shortly thereafter, Axios reported that sources said Mr. Trump was planning to “undo” the daily briefing. Trump was widely criticized after proposing at a health briefing on Thursday that health professionals would consider the possibility of using disinfectants in patients with coronavirus, perhaps by injection. On Friday, he claimed those statements were “irony.”

At the beginning of the briefing, Mr. Trump claimed that half of the Americans were open to the economy.

“We are open to the country,” Trump said. “It’s very exciting to see. We have a lot of talent. From the governor to those who stand there to help us with the doors. Our country is in a wonderful place like never before.”

Mr Pence said that 5.1 million Americans have been tested. On Friday, the death toll from the coronavirus exceeded 50,000.

