Trump says “the country needs to reopen” repeatedly during the briefing

Informing the Task Force, the President of Coronavirus Donald Trump He said the government had used “every power, every principle, every source we have” to get America as soon as possible from the coronation pandemic, repeatedly insisting that the country needed to return to work.

The president had originally reported Easter on April 12 as a goal to ease social distractions and restart the economy, but announced late last month that the federal government is now advising to keep those restrictions at least until April 30.

“We want to end this war,” Trump said. “We have to get back to work.”

“We have to reopen our country,” he said. “We don’t want to do that for months and months and months.”

Trump said he had telephone conversations with the Major League Baseball Commissioners, the National Football Federation, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey Club, the PGA Tour, the LPGA, NASCAR and other major sports leagues.

“These are all great leaders in sports and they want to come back, they have to come back, they can’t do that,” Trump said. “Their sports were not designed for that, the whole idea of ​​our nation was not designed for that.”

“We have to go back, we want to come back soon, very soon.”

Mr Trump also said his government was working to speed up financial relief for both companies suffering from financial isolation and for Americans working, their wages had fallen or they had lost their jobs “because when we open up “We want to be strong.”

“Remember,” Trump said, “we had the largest economy in the world, and then one day we were told, ‘You have to shut it down, stop it, tell everyone to stay home because of this horrible virus.’ That, and we did the right thing, but now we have to open up, we have to open up our country. “

