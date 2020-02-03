Trump says the United States has “shut down” the corona virus threat. China avoids US aid

WASHINGTON – The United States has taken decisive measures to protect Americans from the fast corona virus threat while offering aid to China, said President Donald Trump on Sunday, but a key adviser said Beijing had not accepted the aid offer.

Trump seemed to downplay concerns about the flu-like virus that killed more than 300 people in China and spread to more than two dozen countries, and told Fox TV in an interview, “We’ll see what happens, but we’ve closed it down, yes. “

Concerns about the virus spurred the United States to report and deny access to foreigners who recently visited China in a public health emergency.

With new restrictions that come into effect at 5 p.m. ET (2200 GMT) On Sunday, US citizens who have traveled to China within 14 days will be directed to one of the seven airports designated for control.

“We can’t have thousands of people who could have this problem – the corona virus,” Trump Fox said in a short interview on Sunday. He said US officials have offered China “tremendous help” in dealing with the epidemic.

Trump’s national security advisor, Robert O’Brien, said in a separate interview that China was more open to the corona virus than in previous crises, but has not yet accepted offers of support from the United States.

“So far, the Chinese have certainly been more transparent than in previous crises, and we appreciate that,” said O’Brien in an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation”.

He said Beijing still hadn’t responded to offers of help from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health professionals.

“We have tremendous expertise,” said O’Brien. “This is a global problem. We want to help our Chinese colleagues when we can and we made the offer and we will see if they accept the offer. “

CDC officials were not invited to China, but were in neighboring Kazakhstan to combat the spread of the virus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit there on Sunday.

“They have a long border with China, from where this disease started,” Pompeo said in an interview with a Kazakh journalist. “And we have our Center for Disease Control staff here to help Kazakhstan deal with this problem so that there is no huge outbreak.”

China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday that the coronavirus had killed 304 people in China and the infection rate had risen to 14,380 on Saturday.

At least 171 cases have been reported in more than two dozen other countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

So far, eight cases of the rapidly spreading virus have been confirmed in the United States, health officials said. The Pentagon provides housing for overseas people who may need to be quarantined.

Americans who have visited China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine – the virus’s incubation period – on arrival in the United States. Americans who have traveled to other parts of mainland China are given a health check and are asked to quarantine for up to 14 days.

Foreigners who have entered China within 14 days of their arrival will be denied entry.

Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, said the overall risk to the American public remains low.

The youngest US patient in Massachusetts recently returned from Hubei, the CDC said. The coronavirus is believed to come from a market that was illegally traded in wildlife in Hubei’s provincial capital, Wuhan.

