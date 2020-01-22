Trump Says the US Is Ready to “Help” in the Indian-Pakistani Kashmiri Dispute | world

US President Donald Trump will attend a bilateral meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 21, 2020. – Reuters pic

DAVOS, January 22 – President Donald Trump said the United States was “closely monitoring” developments between India and Pakistan regarding Kashmir and was ready to help when needed, but did not say how.

Ahead of the talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Trump said trade and borders were critical issues, while Khan said Afghanistan was his top priority.

“Trade will be of the utmost importance … and we are working together on some borders and talking about Kashmir related to Pakistan and India. And if we can help, we will certainly help, ”he said.

“We watched that and followed it very, very closely,” he added.

Kashmir, which lies high in the Himalayas between India and Pakistan, has been controversial between its nuclear-armed neighbors since independence in 1947.

Tensions between the two have increased since August last year, when India dispatched troops to Kashmir to suppress the unrest after depriving the area of ​​special autonomy. Since India and Pakistan have waged two out of three wars over Kashmir, every stalemate in the region is at risk.

Khan, an international political cricketer, said that while relations with India are important, Afghanistan is the most pressing concern.

“The main problem is, of course, Afghanistan because it affects the United States. and Pakistan, “he said.” We are both interested in peace and an orderly transition in Afghanistan through talks with the Taliban and the government. “

Khan is one of at least three leaders Trump will meet in Davos. The others include the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Iraqi President Barham Salih. – Reuters