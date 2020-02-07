Trump says the US operation killed Al Qaeda leader responsible for the attack on Pensacola

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S., under his direction, had carried out an anti-terrorist operation in Yemen that killed Qassim al-Rimi, an al-Qaeda leader who was responsible for had taken the fatal shots at Naval Air Station Pensacola last year, where a Saudi flight apprentice killed three American seafarers.

Al-Rimi is the founder of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula. For a long time, the subsidiary was considered the most dangerous branch of the global network for its attempts to launch attacks on the US mainland. Trump said the U.S. and its allies were safer because of his death.

“We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who want to harm us,” Trump said.

While Trump confirmed reports that al-Rimi had been killed, he did not say when the US operation was carried out and gave no details of how it was carried out.

Al-Rimi had said in an 18-minute video that his group was responsible for the December 6 shootout at the base. He named the shooter Mohammed Alshamrani, a “brave knight” and a “hero” of the Saudi Air Force. The gunman opened fire in a base classroom, killing three people and wounding two Sheriff MPs before one of the MPs killed him. Eight others were also injured.

The shootout focused public attention on the presence of foreign students in American military training programs and revealed shortcomings in the screening of cadets. In January, the United States sent 21 Saudi military students home. They said that the trainees had jihadist or anti-American feelings on social media sites or had “contact with child pornography”, including in internet chat rooms.

Trump’s announcement confirmed earlier evidence that al-Rimi had been killed. At the end of January, a suspected US drone attack destroyed a building that housed Al Qaeda fighters in eastern Yemen. Trump also retweeted several other tweets and media reports on February 1 that appeared to be confirmation that the strike had killed al-Rimi.