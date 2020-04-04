Trump Says “There Will Be Many Deaths, Unfortunately” at Coming Week Amid Pandemic

President Donald Trump began his Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House on Saturday afternoon by telling reporters that the coming week would be a deadly one amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just six days after Trump said he predicted coronavirus cases and deaths would peak at Easter, he said the coming week would be difficult for Americans.

“This will probably be the hardest week between this week and next week, and unfortunately, there will be many deaths, but far fewer deaths than if this was not done but there will be deaths,” he said.

The number of Americans who have tested COVID-19 has reached 300,000, which leads other countries in the world and accounts for a quarter of the nearly 1.2 million cases worldwide. Of the 64,000 deaths in the world, more than 8,300 of them are in the United States.

Although Trump or his task force on Saturday will not give specific figures on how many deaths they predict will occur, they say the number of cases will peak in the next week, and that the number of deaths lags behind them.

Trump used Saturday’s press conference to also talk about attacking the corona virus in the hit areas by supplying more ventilators and deploying military personnel to “enter battles they have never trained.”

The president criticized the news media for “spreading false rumors and fear,” and he hung up with big sports commissioners, saying he hoped the world of sport would open “sooner than later.”

Trump also reiterated his views on the drug hydroxychloroquine.

US President Donald Trump listens to White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx (left), speaking during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House April 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced that Americans in viral hot spots must wear masks when going out in public because the death rate caused by coronavirus nearly doubled in three days in New York City while the nation continued to spin from the effects of COVID-19.

Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images

Attacking the virus

Trump has said last Sunday the peak for death rates is likely to reach within two weeks when he officially extends social distance to the end of April. Now he looks at the area affected by coronavirus, and how this country can move forward in attacking COVID-19.

“We are looking for focus in the worst hit areas. Some of them are clear, and some of them are not very clear. They appear. They hit you like you were hit by a club,” Trump said.

Trump said he would use the Defense Production Act “very strongly,” and that FEMA and HHS had ordered 180 million N-95 masks.

Task Force Member Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the death rate would continue to increase, and that social distance was crucial in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

“We will see deaths continue to rise. At the same time, we want to focus on a number of new cases,” Fauci said on Saturday. “What we are doing is making a difference so we must continue to do it.”

Trump, Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx all stressed the importance of the White House’s social distance guidelines over the next few weeks to help slow the spread of the corona virus.

“This is the time to do everything you can on the president’s guidelines,” Birx said. “It’s time not to go to the grocery store, not to go to the pharmacy.”

Military deployment

Trump said thousands of military troops, doctors and nurses will be directed to hot spots across the country to help add local doctors and nurses who treat the virus.

“We will tell them where they are going,” Trump said. “They will fight, they will fight that they have never trained. No one is trained, no one has seen this, I will say since 1917, which is the biggest of them all.”

The 1917 reference is to the 1918 flu pandemic, which is the most severe pandemic in world history, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump attacks the media

Trump has experienced ongoing battles with many media outlets, and on Saturday he again accused them of “spreading panic” and “fear.”

“It’s important that certain media outlets stop spreading false rumors and create fear, and even panic, with the public,” Trump said. “Excellent. I can name them, but the same. Always the same.

“I guess they’re looking for rank. I don’t know what they are looking for.”

Trump took a hard hit on the media, saying their ratings were “the lowest they have ever had for the media.”

“Finish this and then get back to your fake news,” Trump said.

Trump meets with sports leaders

Before Saturday’s press conference, Trump met with top leaders from 13 different major sports leagues, including Major League Baseball, NBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, horse racing, and others.

Trump said he was encouraged that the football season could begin in September, and that he hoped the sport in America would return this year.

“I can’t tell you a date,” Trump said. “I think it will be faster than later.”

Trump said he wanted to see the sports arena and stadium filled with fans again, and he knew the owner and team players felt the same way.

“They want to come back, they have to go back,” Trump said. “We want to come back soon, soon.”