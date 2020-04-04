WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump warned today that the country might be headed to its “toughest” week yet as the death toll of the cellars, but at the same time, he has expressed growing concern with social distance and directives. said he is eager to get the country reopened. with its locking economy back on the track.

“There will be a lot of deaths, unfortunately,” Trump said of a somber start to his daily briefing on the pandemic. “There will be death.”

Joining Trump were Vice President Mike Pence, the virus work force coordinator of Doctors. Deborah Birx, and physician. Anthony Fauci, the US government’s first infectious disease expert. Each stands far apart from each other on the small stage.

Trump has added a twist on his usual push for a drug that has not been shown clearly to work to stop the virus – he says may start taking it as a preventative measure after consulting with his doctor, though there is no evidence for show it works for that, either.

The president initially suggested that the country might be reopened by Easter but pulled back to see projections of a number of staggering deaths even though restrictive measures remain in place. But just days after stretching tough national policies at the end of April, setting down historical levels of unemployment and economic standards, he spoke about reopening as soon as possible, and talking today with leaders in professional sports leagues about filling arenas again.

“This country was not designed to be closed,” he said. “The cure can’t be worse than the problem.”

The number of people infected in the United States exceeds 300,000, with the number of deaths climbing over 8,100; more than 3,500 deaths in New York state.

Much of the country is under orders to stay home, including professional sports leagues that were among the first to clamp down on the pandemic. Trump spoke by phone with top leaders including Roger Goodell of the National Football League and Adam the Silver NBA, telling them he hoped to get people back in seats as soon as possible.

“I want fans back in the arenas,” he said. “Whenever we are ready, as soon as we can.”

The virus shortens the sports world and the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League cease their seasons indefinitely and Major League Baseball postponement begins its season. The NCAA basketball tournament was also canceled; So was college spring sports.

A person familiar with the call said some of the commissioners were not quite optimistic like Trump because of concerns raised by public health officials, but appreciated the president’s desire to give people hope and fans a reason be optimistic. The person asked anonymously to discuss the private call.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has three NFL teams in his state, was asked if he thought the NFL season would start on time in September. “I don’t anticipate what’s happening in this state,” he said.

Hard-hitting states have seen cases rise. Trump has suggested that some states require more medical supplies than they really need. He said the goal was to stay several days ahead of critical medical needs in each state.

“Fears of shortages have led to inflated demand,” he said.

Louisiana officials said New Orleans is on track to run out of fans next week. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., Whose state is the epicenter of the national pandemic and more than 113,700 can be confirmed as of this morning, has pleaded for airing for days. New York is poised to get more than 1,100 air vents from China and Oregon.

Health officials offered some hope that social distance measures worked. Fauci said he saw the efforts in action as he was out for a walk in Washington, D.C., and noticed people waiting six feet apart for restaurants to take out.

“As prudent and difficult as this is, what we’re doing is making a difference,” Fauci said.

But as Fauci urged Americans to be patient and quit mitigation efforts, Trump said: “Damage does work. But again, we will not destroy our country.”

The already booming economy was among Trump’s biggest talking points as he led in the 2020 presidential election, but the past few weeks have seen plentiful drops as the US deals with the fallout from the virus that has business shut down, aircraft eviscerate and force notes at home.

The president also continued all hydroxychloroquine, a long-standing drug used to treat malaria, Arthritis Arthritis and lupus, after small preliminary studies suggest it could help prevent the coronavirus from entering cells and possibly help patients clear the virus earlier. But the drug has great potential side effects, especially for the heart, and major studies are underway to make it safe and effective to treat COVID-19.

Trump has suggested he may consider whether he should start taking the drug, though he also said he would ask his doctor first. Some studies are testing whether hydroxychloroquine can help prevent infections in healthcare workers, but none have suggested that others, such as the president, should take it to prevent infections.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and clear cough in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can lead to more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and death.