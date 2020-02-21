[trump-scoffs-at-‘parasite’s’-oscar-earn]

US President Donald Trump gestures as he holds a marketing campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado February 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Feb 21 — President Donald Trump yesterday scorned the most effective picture Oscar for South Korean film Parasite, inquiring how a foreign movie could get the honour.

“How terrible was the Academy Awards this calendar year?” Trump asked the crowd at a packed reelection marketing campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“We obtained sufficient complications with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the ideal motion picture of the year?” Trump asked in disbelief.

Parasite, a darkish comedy discovering course divides, produced historical past by turning out to be the very first non-English-language movie to get Hollywood’s greatest annual prize.

Declaring “was it good? I never know,” Trump seemed to reveal he had not viewed the film.

Trump, whose presidency has been crafted on a nationalist “America first” slogan, explained it was time to provide again classics from Hollywood’s golden age.

“Let’s get Long gone With the Wind. Can we get Absent With the Wind back remember to? Sunset Boulevard?” he reported.

Trump also took a crack at Most effective Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt, calling him “a very little wiseguy.” Pitt utilized his award acceptance speech to assist the impeachment of Trump. — AFP