Trump seemed to be suppressing Pelosi’s offered handshake. She tore up his speech when he was done.

President Donald Trump ignored – or didn’t see – the attempt by Parliamentarian Nancy Pelosi to shake hands before Tuesday’s State of the Union speech, in an obvious nudge that comes more than a month after the House Democrats’ indictment of Trump.

Immediately after Trump finished his speech, the California democrat got up behind him and tore her copy of the speech in half before throwing it aside. A source near Pelosi told CNN’s Dana Bash that the speaker who opened her speech was not planned and that Pelosi was angry with Trump’s address.

While it is unclear whether the President deliberately avoided Pelosi’s handshake, tensions between the White House and the California Democrat have increased significantly in recent months after the house – led by Pelosi – related to Trump’s behavior for Ukraine. In December, House Democrats approved two impeachment proceedings against Trump.

A Trump adviser told CNN’s Jim Acosta that by apparently ignoring Pelosi, the president had missed the opportunity to heal a divided nation.

“The country appears to be very, very divided, but I think Trump made a mistake when she didn’t shake her hand,” said the counselor, accusing the Democrats of being so quiet and not even clapping non-partisanly. “

Following the speech, Pelosi tweeted: “The Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done at #ForThePeople. We will try to find a common ground where we can, but we will assert ourselves where we cannot. “

Pelosi confirmed on CNN Tuesday that she has not spoken to the president since the infamous White House meeting in Syria in October. The White House then published a picture of her getting up and pointing at him, which she immediately owned and prominently created on her Twitter page.

“You mean where he circulated the picture of my saying” All roads lead to Putin “? Are we talking about it? … We haven’t talked since then,” said Pelosi.

The lack of communication between Trump and Pelosi is particularly noticeable given the events that have since caused a sensation, including the murder of the Iranian commander-in-chief Qasem Soleimani and the IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump announced on Sunday that he would likely find it difficult to work with Democrats after his expected acquittal in Wednesday’s five-month impeachment saga.

“I would like to, but it’s pretty difficult if you think about it because it was – I use the word witch hunt, I use the word prank. I see the hate. I understand, they don’t care about fairness, they care not for lies, ”Trump told Fox News.

“You look at the lies, you look at the reports that were made and that were so wrong. The hypocrisy. I’m not sure if you can, to be honest. I think they just want to win and it doesn’t matter how they win. “

The Manifesto of Errors presented tonight in the address should be a call to action for all who expect the truth from the President and politics worthy of his office and the American people. #SOTU https://t.co/7rUFbhWDDQ

