Trump seems to hold the race in New Hampshire for the first place

President Trump wants to organize a meeting in New Hampshire the day before the first primary state of the state, sources close to his re-election campaign, tell the Herald.

The rally is likely to be held in Manchester on February 10, although the details have not yet been completed.

Trump will want to attract attention in the Granite state on the eve of a primary far more important for his Democratic rivals, while making an effort to lock up votes in a contest that will be make-or-break for some.

The president is expected to face large numbers against his own primary challengers, the former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and the former Illinois American rep. Joe Walsh.

Conversations about a New Hampshire rally follow the plan of the Trump re-election campaign to hold a rally on January 30 in Des Moines, Iowa – just days before the Hawkeye state caucuses February 3 that officially entered the primary season to start.

The president will also deliver his State of the Union address on February 4.

Trump was the last in New Hampshire for a August 15 re-election campaign gathering thousands to Manchester to pack the Southern New Hampshire University Arena. Vice President Mike Pence traveled solo to Granite State in November to submit the Trump-Pence ticket for the New Hampshire primary vote.