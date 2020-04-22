Trump sees test questions as a “personal attack”

PBS correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said the President Donald Trump is trying to avoid responsibility for the corona tests because he sees difficult questions on the subject as a “personal attack” during White House press conferences.

Alcindor became a member of Morning Joe on Wednesday to discuss Trump’s voteless vote in the mail, as well as the possibility of slipping presidential support among voters. He eventually went so far as to point out that Trump turned the White House special team’s briefings into “campaign-type events,” which he described as “the only way he can communicate with the American people” during the pandemic.

“It simply came to our notice then. The first thing I would like to point out is that he is starting to say that talking about trials is in a way a personal attack on him. I asked him this question a few days ago and he said it was not a personal attack on me, but people were talking about it because they wanted to take me politically and they were thinking about the November election as they were talking about trials. “

Because extensive testing is “critical” to reopening the country, Alcindor went on to say that Trump is aware of this fact and could damage his chances of re-election. At this point, Alcindor concluded, “He is really trying now to fully lead the tests on a state issue and never take any responsibility for the test issues that are so ongoing.”

That’s after Trump said a month ago, “I’m not taking any responsibility,” for the insufficient amount of corona tests available across the country. Since Alcindor noted that Trump is facing difficult questions as a “personal attack” on himself, he may be referring to all the times he remembered her when he tried to ask him about his Coronation administration’s response.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protection]

.