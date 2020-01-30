Trump Senate defense defense: don’t worry, we’re happy

WASHINGTON – Towards the end of Friday, the Donate Trump Senate Senate trial could end with an acquittal. Prospects for Democrats finding enough GOP votes for witnesses faded late Thursday – after the trial was completed – when Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., Said no.

Senators agreed to ask Trump lawyers and Democratic House Managers two days with their questions from the high-ranking senate pages of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, who is chairman. Whatever the way, the conclusion is the same, because there are no 67 votes to condemn Trump and remove him from office.

The prospects of Democrats finding four Republicans to vote with them to demand witnesses and documents – the potential of finding 51 votes seemed brighter this week – but ended, since Alexander was seen as the crucial fourth vote. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters before the Thursday session began that the four votes remain elusive.

“We have always said that this is a tough fight,” Schumer said.

Takeaways:

FINAL PROVISIONS ON PRIVATE: The final deliberations were held in private during President Bill Clinton’s 1999 detention penalty. The Senate Chamber was freed from lawyers for both parties, visitors and journalists sitting in the gallery.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said that her GOP senate leaders told her “we will deliberate privately,” although nothing has been officially announced.

EDGE PAUL BLOWING WHISTLE ON WHISTLE BLUE: Since a whistleblower memo surfaced about Trump’s call on July 25 under pressure from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up Joe Biden and his son, Hunter – the investigation that led to Trump’s accusation – Trump has urged his or to disclose its identity.

Indeed, forcing the whistleblower or Hunter Biden to testify in exchange for a testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton has been part of the exchange of witnesses driven by the Republicans.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Took his quest to bring the whistleblower to the Senate’s room, when a page brought its question card to a clerk who handed it over to Roberts.

Roberts had warned the senators not to disclose the whistleblower identity; Paul had something bigger in mind. He wanted Roberts to read his question, which contained the names of two people; he did not refer directly to them as the whistleblower.

Roberts studied the map for a few seconds. No kidding, he didn’t take the bait. Roberts said, “The president refuses to read the question as it was submitted.”

Then Paul left the Senate room – breaking rules for senators to be present – and holding a press conference in the Senate radio-TV studio, where he read his question.

“With all due respect,” a reporter asked, “shouldn’t you be in the hearing right now?

For those who may think that the events were beyond the whistleblower – whether the allegations were correct or not – Trump lawyer Patrick Philbin closed the argument when he said Thursday because the whistleblower’s “motive” and “prejudice” are unknown , the process is “infected from the start”.

“… Yes, this whole procedure here is now the fruit of the poisonous tree,” Philbin said.

Ernst told reporters that Paul’s question should have been read. “I think all questions should be considered by the body and hear those answers.”

“And if a senator asks a question, I think we should be able to hear the answer.”

THE ODD HAPPINESS DEFENSE: Trump lawyer Eric Herschmann at some point delivered a political – not legal – defense of Trump. He tried to dissolve the main charge against the president for withholding military assistance to Ukraine for his personal political gain.

“To accuse the president of doing things, in their (prosecutors) words, for personal and political gain only by claiming that he is not doing things in the best interest of the American people – the American people tell you opposite, “said Herschmann.

“The President’s approval assessment, while we are in the midst of these accusation procedures, has reached a record high. A recent poll shows that the American people are happiest in 15 years with the direction of the country. Whether it is economy, “Security. Military preparedness. Safer streets or safer neighborhoods. They are all the way up. We, the American people, are happier.”

There you have it! Because the American people are happy and Trump remains popular, he should not be sentenced.