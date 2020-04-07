Trump sets the stage for the UNSC meeting at Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China – World News

After US President Donald Trump nearly accused the World Health Organization of playing the Chinese side for a coronavirus pandemic, the heat will now climb Beijing in an informal debate on the virus outbreak at the UN Security Council on Thursday, April 9, at 3 p.m. (EST). The informal debate will be preceded by a briefing by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“Who really blew it. For some reason, they are mostly funded by the United States and again in China. We’ll give it a good look. Fortunately, I refused their advice on maintaining open borders to China. Why did they give us such a wrong recommendation, ”Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday. Not what triggered the attack, but as one Indian analyst put it, Trump hit him with the nail on the head.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was elected to the post after China backed him in the May 2017 elections, while defeating the UK-backed Dr David Nabarro. Despite the detection of a coronavirus in Wuhan, China as early as November 17, 2019, the WHO categorized the Covid 19 epidemic as a pandemic on March 12, 2020, when it crossed borders and created havoc in Europe. By then, the virus had already killed 1,000 people in the European region.

All 10 non-permanent members of the UN Security Council supported the informal debate hosted by the UNSC President; place is held by Dominican Republic. But whether the closed-door debate ends in any outcome depends on the proposals put forward and the veto powers of China and its ally Russia.

If President Trump’s tweet is an indicator of the American mind, then the vote will be 13 to 2 or 14 to 1 depending on Russia. The other two P5 members, the UK and France, are suffering from a pandemic, as is Europe.

While China may say the pandemic is not a matter of peace and security – an argument it used to block Estonia’s request for debate last month – the economic misery that the pandemic has propelled the world into a deep crisis.

