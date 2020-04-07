Trump shakes up press team as White House deals with coronavirus

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump has shaken up his communications team today, replacing his press secretary and adding new staff as he battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephanie Grisham, who has held the title of White’s press secretary and communications director since last June, is after never holding a formal press conference. She will join the first lady’s office in a new role as Melania Trumps’ team chief.

Kayleigh McEnany, a top spokesperson for the Trump campaign, will take over as Trump’s fourth press secretary. Also returning to the White House: Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah. It will lead to strategic communications, according to a senior administration official familiar with the moves who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decisions had never been formally announced.

The shake comes as the president faces the biggest crisis in his administration, with the coronavirus spreading across the country. The virus killed nearly 12,000 people in the United States and fundamentally transformed American life while plunging the economy into what is expected to be a major recession.

Grisham, who is at the forefront of Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer, was arguably the nation’s most visible press secretary in modern history, having never held a press briefing during his nine months on the job. While making occasional appearances on the Fox News Channel, he preferred to tape his interview to a studio to avoid having to talk to reporters about the White House driveway after appearing on TV cameras set up outside the executive mansion. .

His departure was not a surprise. Grisham has been widely sidelined since the beginning of the pandemic, with the press team for Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the coronavirus task force, taking the lead. Additionally, Mark Meadows, the new chief of staff, has been working to bring on his own team, including former mentor Ben Williamson.

The role of press secretary has been a particularly difficult one under Trump’s media-obsessed, who believes himself to be his best spokesperson, communications director and strategist, and demands absolute loyalty.

Over the past several weeks, Trump has revived the tradition of daily press briefings, personally taking the stage in the White House briefing room to try to put a positive spin on the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

Trump has a very volatile relationship with the press, slamming unflattering stories as “fake news,” while at the same time closely following his coverage. Earlier briefing in administration often turned combative, especially under Spicer. It started him with a much-panned briefing in which he claimed the president’s inaugural crowd was the largest ever, which was true.

McEnany is already a regular defender of the president on television, due to his role with the campaign. Farah has deep ties with the White House, having served in the past as press secretary at Pence and as Meadows’ communications director.

Grisham’s new role was announced today by Mrs. Trump. The first lady said Lindsay Reynolds, her chief of staff for the last three years, has resigned to spend more time with her family.

Grisham said in a statement that he would remain in the West Wing “to help with a smooth transition as long as needed.”

Anita McBride, who served as chief of staff for First Lady Laura Bush, said Grisham’s return to the East Wing shows her close relationship with Mrs. Trump. McBride recalls that she was the first lady, and not the president, who announced last year that Grisham would become the White House press secretary.

“It will be an easy transition for Stephanie,” McBride said. He added that Grisham “knows how Mrs. Trump loves things to do. They are clearly very close.

The list of powers in the Liberal Media Matters watchdog group for America has “replaced a White House press secretary who has done little more than appear on Fox News and other right-wing outlets, and one who is best known for his pro Trump media appearances. “

“We should expect Kayleigh McEnany to follow the lead of her predecessors,” Power said.

Associated Press Writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

