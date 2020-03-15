Trump should “step back” and make Fauci the spokesman

During a news conference on Friday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) criticized the federal government’s response to the coronavirus and the “inconsistent” message in the federal government. He called on President Trump to “step back and appoint one of our public health officials as a spokesman” and suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci act as a spokesman and give daily sessions on the virus.

Collins said: “We are moving forward at the federal level, but I am not happy with the answer. I think that messaging at the federal level has been inconsistent. And when it comes to a new virus like this, it is very important that professionals at the health is ahead and there is a consistent message, and in some parts of the country we are also undergoing tests.

He added: “I would like the President to step back and appoint one of our public health officials as a spokesman as we treat this new virus. My suggestion would be that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been for several decades, is a highly regarded infectious disease specialist, he has treated everything from AIDS to Zika virus and H1N1 flu to be the public face of the federal government – I think I should do an information session every day to update the American people and also to make sure the messaging is consistent. “

(h / t Portland Press Herald)

