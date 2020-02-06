President Trump appears to have temporarily put aside his feud with the Washington Post during his remarks to the White House a day after the Senate voted for his acquittal in the impeachment trial.

After saying that “this really isn’t a press conference, it’s not a speech, it’s nothing, it’s just that we are sort of – it’s a celebration,” Trump said. jubilee on how “it worked”.

“We have gone through hell unjustly. Didn’t do anything wrong, “said Trump. “Nothing is wrong. I did wrong in my life, I admit it. Not on purpose, but I did it wrong. But this is the end result. “

Trump then ran the front page of the Washington Post on Thursday, which was cheered and applauded.

“We can take this home, honey, maybe we will frame it,” Trump said sarcastically. “It’s the only good title I’ve ever had in the Washington Post.”

Trump shows the front page of the Washington Post pic.twitter.com/8mq7h7e22c

