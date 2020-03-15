Trump Shuns ‘Unpleasant Question’ by PBS White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump was not responsible for closing down a global health security team, in response to a PBS White House correspondent.

During his coronavirus press conference on Friday, Trump took questions from the press. PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked POTUS if he would “take responsibility” for his administration’s lost response to the new coronavirus pandemic:

He said he “does not hold you responsible,” but dissolved the White House Pandemic Office, and officials serving in that office quit this administration abruptly. What is your responsibility for this? Officials at that office said the White House wasted valuable time in dissolving this office. What do you make of it?

Trump shook his head as he asked himself the question. “Well, I just think it’s an unpleasant matter,” Alcindor once said, “because what we have done – and Tony has said many times – is that we have saved thousands of lives due to closure. fast. “

“And when you say ‘me,’ I didn’t,” Trump continued. “We have a group of people, I might ask, maybe, my administration. Maybe I could ask Tony because I know nothing,” he said, addressing Dr. Tony Fauci, head of the National Institutes of Health. ‘Allergies and Infectious Diseases.’ You said we did, I know nothing. ‘

“Don’t you know the reorganization that took place in the Homeland Security Council?” Alcindor pressed in a doubtful tone. Trump talked about much of the matter, but the phrase was disjointed. “It’s the administration, maybe they do, the people. Let the people go. You used to be on a different newspaper than you are now. Things like that happen.”

“But that,” Alcindor began, but Trump ended his exchange by signaling to his microphone to be cut off. “We are doing a great job, let me tell you,” he said.