Trump signed $ 484 billion measure to help employers, hospitals

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump signed a $ 484 billion bill today to help employers and hospitals under stress in a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 50,000 Americans and devastated swaths of the economy.

The bill is the latest effort by the federal government to help keep afloat businesses that have had to shut down or dramatically change their operations as states try to slow the spread of the virus. In the last five weeks, about 26 million people have filed for unemployment benefits, or about 1 in 6 American workers.

Trump thanked Congress for “answering my call” to provide critical assistance and said it was “a tremendous victory.” But the easy passage of this installment aid belts a path that could be bumpier ahead for future legislation to address the crisis.

The move passed Congress almost unanimously Thursday as lawmakers gathered in Washington as a group for the first time since March 27th. They follow tougher social distance policies while seeking to prove they can do their job despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Masks to face lawmakers and bandannas have added a ton to their efforts to help a nation ravaged by the health crisis and devastating economic costs of the pandemic.

“Millions of people are out of work,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California. “This is really a very, very, very sad day. We come to the floor with nearly 50,000 deaths, a large number of people affected, and the uncertainty of all that.”

Inking the bill is the Trump administration’s request for $ 250 billion to replace a fund to help small and medium-sized businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses. This program provides forgivable loans so businesses can continue to pay workers while being forced to stay close for social distance and stay-at-home orders.

The legislation includes $ 100 billion requiring Democrats for hospitals and a nationwide testing program, along with $ 60 billion for small banks and an alternative network of community development banks that focus on urban neighborhood development and in rural areas many lenders. There is also $ 60 billion for small-business loans and grants released through the existing Small Business Administration disaster relief program.

Passages of more coronavirus relief are likely in the coming weeks. Supporters have already warned that the Business-Backed Protection Program will use the new $ 250 billion almost immediately. Launched just weeks ago, the program quickly reached its lending limits after approving nearly 1.7 million loans. That left thousands of small businesses in limbo as they sought help.

Pelosi and allies said the next measure will distribute more relief to people, extend further to generate unemployment benefits in the fall, provide another round of direct payments to most people and help those who are set to pay health insurance through COBRA .

Democrats tried to win another round of funding for state and local governments in Thursday’s bill but were repulsed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Who says he will try to pump the brakes on expenses save deficit. McConnell says he doesn’t want to bail out Democratic-governed states for fiscal issues that preceded the pandemic, but there are many demands for state fiscal relief among Republicans, too.

After the Senate passed the bill Tuesday, McConnell said Republicans would not entertain further coronavirus rescue legislation until the Senate returns to Washington in May. He promised to rank-and-complete major Republicans say in the future legislation, rather than leave it in the hands of bipartisan unity.

Pelosi has attacked McConnell for opposing the first to add any money to its original $ 250 billion package and says cash states should be allowed to declare bankruptcy, a move that cannot be made now and that would threaten a wide range of services state. McConnell’s comments sparked a scandal – including GOP Governor – and came to his notice later.

The four coronavirus rescue bills approved so far by Congress would save at least $ 2.4 trillion for business relief, testing and treatment, and direct payments to people and their jobs, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The deficit is virtually certain $ 3 trillion breach this year.

Among the candidates for help in the next bill is the Postal Service, which has more than 600,000 workers but is becoming clobbered by COVID-19-related revenue losses.