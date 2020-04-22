Trump signed an order on the Virus virus on Friday

President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will sign on Friday a bill restricting the issue to the United States, saying it intends to protect workers from the disease’s economy. coronavirus.

The thunderstorm has been a staple for Trump’s conservative base, which he intends to strengthen during the November general election.

“I will subscribe to my Doctor’s order prohibiting driving in our country today,” he said in a tweet.

The president said Wednesday that he would suspend the issuance of green cards – a permanent permit for residence – for up to 60 days, but exclude private workers as illegal workers years.

“It will help prioritize Americans in need of jobs to reopen America,” he said Tuesday. “It is wrong or wrong for the United States to be replaced with an internationally trained worker.”

President Donald Trump briefs his daily briefing on the new coronavirus, COVID-19, on April 21, 2020 Photo: AFP / MANDEL NGAN

The US – with more than 45,000 and more than 825,000 coronavirus infections – is the world’s toughest country, with efforts to treat mental illness in key areas such as New York struggled to make it happen.

About 22 million Americans have lost their jobs since the release of the global economy.

The executive order against the flyer overturned a court action against him, which sparked hackles among Democrats Trump.

Texas attorney general Joaquin Castro criticized what he called “an attempt to divert attention from Trump’s inability to slow the spread of coronavirus and save lives.”

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will provide an estimated permanent population of approximately 577,000 people by 2019.

Copyright. The debt is borrowed.

. (tagToTranslate) gun