Trump signing immigration orders introduced many exemptions

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump stated today that he has signed an executive order to “temporarily stop immigration to the United States.” But experts say the order will simply delay the issuance of green cards for a minority of applicants.

Trump said his move was necessary to help Americans find work in an economy ravaged by the coronavirus.

“This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for work as our economy reopens,” he said.

But the order includes a long list of exemptions, including for anyone who is currently in the country, those seeking to enter work as doctors and nurses, wealthy foreign investors, and their spouses and children minor of citizens. The 60-day follow-up also leaves untouched hundreds of thousands of temporary work and visa issues to American students each year.

That left supporters on both sides of the immigration fight accusing Trump of being driven more into politics than politics as he tries to rally voters in an election year. But experts say that, if the order was made permanent, it would also satisfy Trump’s long-blocked push to end what he calls “chain migration.” It’s the latest example of his administration using the pandemic as cover to comply with immigration policy changes he has long had championships.

Trump ran in 2016 over promises to crack down on both illegal and legal immigration, making the case – discussed by many – that foreign workers compete with Americans for jobs and drive down their wages. While much of Trump’s efforts to dramatically upend the country’s immigration system have been stymied by Congress and the courts, the pandemic has allowed him to move with some.

Like other world leaders, Trump has restrictions on travel from much of the globe, including China and large swaths of Europe. The borders with Mexico and Canada were closed to all but “essential” travel.

With the consulates closed, almost all visa processing by the State Department has been suspended for weeks. And Trump used the virus to effectively end asylum at U.S. borders, turning away immigrants, including children, when invoking a rarely used 1944 law aimed at preventing the spread of contagious diseases.

Since the vast majority of applicants based on green card jobs already live in the United States, the proclamation Trump signed Wednesday will affect more parents, older children and siblings of citizens and permanent residents expected in one day to join are in the country. Trump has derided that practice as “chain immigration” and pushed Congress for years to adopt legislation that would favor what he calls “merit-based” immigration instead.

Ur Jaddou, director of DHS Watch and former chief counsel for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, noted that the move was something Stephen Miller, a senior White House aide, and other immigration officials in the administration have long been defend.

“These are people who have been waiting in line for decades. And they just make it more difficult,” he said.

However, the final version of the order was far less radical than advocates on both sides of the issue expected after Trump posted a tweet late Monday that sent businesses, immigrants and administration officials could escalate.

“In light of the attack from the invisible enemy, and the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT US Citizens, I will sign an Executive Order to temporarily stop immigration to the United States!” Trump wrote.

Matt O’Brien of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, which advocates lower immigration rates, estimates anywhere from 5,000 to 80,000 green cards could be delayed in the order. But since the international trip was down, he said in a statement, “it’s hard to say whether these will even notice a temporary pause in the visa application process.”

David Bier, an immigration policy analyst at the Cato Institute, noted that embassies and consulates are already closed for visa processing. But he said Trump appears to be setting the stage for permanent reductions in legal immigration along the lines of what he has failed to achieve in legislation.

“There is no such thing as a temporary ban with this administration,” said Bier, who advocates for a more open immigration policy.

Bier and others estimate these changes – if made permanent – would reduce green cards by about 30% of last year’s total to $ 1 million.

Others say the movement appears more political than a desire to adopt a blocked agenda.

While the measure would “have some very modest political effects,” Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates lower immigration rates, said he believed its “primary function was political, in response to concerns people at this point, and maybe 15% of the workforce from work, have done something. “

Frank Sharry, executive director of Voice of America, a liberal immigration reform group, said: “This announcement is more about grabbing a title that changed immigration policy.” “For me, it smacks of an electoral strategy, not a political change, and it smacks of despair and panic.”

Trump’s pivot to immigration is a strategy he has used frequently to rev his review base.

Before the 2015 elections, for example, Trump put immigration at the top, using caravans of migrants in Latin America as a rallying cry as he ordered thousands of U.S. troops on the southern border to stop an “invasion.”

In recent days, officials bolstered by their successful efforts to restrict travel at the country’s border have discussed how they might seize the opportunity to abide by additional immigration restrictions.

The Trump team, however, denied Tuesday that it was using the virus to do good on an ongoing campaign promise during an election year.

“This is common sense the American people can very well understand: When Americans need to work, Americans must come first,” said White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.

With 22 million Americans applying for unemployment, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh asked, “Why would you be in good conscience to introduce brand-new competition for them?”