[trump-speaks-to-taliban-leader-as-prisoner-feud-threatens-afghan-peace-strategy]

March 3, 2020

By Charlotte Greenfield and Jonathan Landay

KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone with main Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund on Tuesday, the to start with identified immediate conversation in between a U.S. leader and a best Taliban official, as a dispute more than a prisoner release threatened a U.S.-led exertion to bring peace to Afghanistan.

The phone get in touch with, initial declared on Twitter by a Taliban spokesman and then verified by Trump, came a few days just after Baradar and U.S. Specific Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad signed an arrangement for a withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

That deal, an crucial step towards ending America’s longest war, could assistance boost Trump’s bid for a second phrase in the November election.

It phone calls for a phased withdrawal of U.S.-led worldwide troops and the begin on March 10 of talks in between the Taliban and an Afghan delegation that would contain government officials on a political settlement to a long time of conflict.

But the peace work swiftly strike an obstacle, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani refusing to carry out a provision of the accord – to which his government was not a bash – for the launch of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners, indicating the concern should be negotiated. The Taliban, however, demanded about 5,000 prisoners be freed in advance of they will start the peace talks.

In a assertion on the Trump-Baradar dialogue, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid indicated that Baradar experienced specified no ground on the insurgents’ desire.

“Baradar stated to Trump,‘It is the inherent proper of the Afghans that all the details of this settlement are carried out as before long as probable so that peace might come to Afghanistan,’” said Mujahid.

All through the 35-moment dialogue, he said, Trump explained to Baradar that he would quickly have U.S. Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo speak to Ghani “so that the limitations towards the inter-Afghan talks get eliminated.”

Talking with reporters as he still left the White House, Trump gave handful of details of the dialogue. “They’re dealing with Afghanistan but we’ll see what transpires. We experienced in fact a extremely good talk with the leader of the Taliban,” he reported.

