Trump stands for new green cards, but leans on broader immigration bans

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump said today that he would call for a temporary halt to issuing green cards to prevent foreigners from immigration to the United States, but backed away from plans to stop inviting worker programs after business groups exploded in. anger the threat of. losing access to all foreign work.

Trump, whose administration has faced intense criticism in recent months for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, suddenly sought to change the subject tonight to resume his attack on immigration, which hosted his 2016 campaign and came one of the defining issues of his presidency.

He fired his decision to “stop immigration,” which he first announced Monday night on Twitter, as a move to protect U.S. labor. But it comes as the US economy provides its many workforce at a record rate and when some employers reach out for workers at home or abroad.

Trump said his order initially would be in effect for 60 days, but could extend it “based on current economic conditions.”

“We can do this in a slightly different time if we want to,” he said in a second executive order that could further restrict immigration.

Attorneys at the Justice Department were still studying whether the president had legal authority to unilaterally stop issuing green cards, an order that holds officials from the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, according to people with knowledge of the announcement. .

The decision not to block guest worker programs – which provide specific visas for tech workers, farm workers and others – is a concession to business groups. Jason Oxman, chairman of the Information Technology Industry Council, a technology industry trade group, said that “the United States will not benefit from closing legal immigration.”

As late as Monday night, following Trump’s tweet, top White House officials said they believed the president’s order would apply to some of the guest worker programs, while exempting others. This afternoon officials recognized that designing an order that applied to some guest workers but not others would be overly complicated, and they abandoned it.