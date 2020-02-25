[trump-states-stock-markets-will-crash-if-he-loses-election]



U.S. President Donald Trump inspects honour guards for the duration of the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. stock current market will crash if he loses the election this calendar year.

In the course of a trip to India, Trump told enterprise leaders shares will leap higher if he is re-elected, but “if I do not acquire you’re going to see a crash like you have hardly ever observed right before.”

He stated his administration planned to announce tax cuts for the center course in the not much too distant upcoming.

Trump also mentioned that Monday’s steep tumble in share prices was negative since of fears of the coronavirus, but the United States was in good shape in terms of tackling the problem.

He claimed Chinese President Xi Jinping was working tricky on the concern. “And I think it is heading to be beneath management … I consider it is likely to do the job out high-quality. We hope so,” trump reported.

(Reporting by Steve Holland Composing by Sanjeev Miglani)