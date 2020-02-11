Trump stocks curb your enthusiasm clip on Twitter

president Donald Trump shared a clip from the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm shows tonight Larry David wear a MAGA hat.

“TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” Said the President.

TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

The clip in question shows Larry trying to avoid a heated confrontation with a motorcyclist on the street. So he quickly puts a MAGA hat in his car and the motorcyclist says: “Just be more careful next time, okay?”

Throughout the episode, Larry has the MAGA hat in his car because he found that people are repelled by it, and if he wears one, he can get out of social situations in which he does not want to participate.

Curb Executive Producer Jeff Schaffer spoke to the Hollywood reporter after the episode about David filming in MAGA hat aired:

We had a total security concern because Larry David is quite a photo in a MAGA hat. We are shooting on location in San Vicente and this conversation was on Pico. We were outdoors. We were always on the lookout and asked, “Please, no photography.” Because we really didn’t want to ruin this picture and we were really lucky – that would have been a huge spoiler. Larry told all the extras in the sushi restaurant that they shouldn’t say anything, and everyone played along, which we were really grateful for. Larry in the hat is such a dissonant picture. You have found that you never see a person wearing a MAGA hat in Los Angeles. It’s like discovering a double rainbow of intolerance. He wanted to wait until the last minute to put it on when he was on set, so it really did a good job. It was like I saw your uncle the banker cosplaying, it was bizarre.

