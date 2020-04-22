Donald Trump has been pushing hydroxychloroquine for weeks – a drug used to treat malaria, lupus and other conditions – as a “game-changer” in the fight against coronavirus. During a press briefing, he praised the drug as a potential cure for the virus, saying everyone should be given a chance because he said, “What should you lose?” As it turns out – and as many people have predicted, enti potential is, a lot.

Although last week, Trump has dramatically sparked his excitement for the drug. He retweeted an article at the end of the weekend claiming that “Trump’s gambling gambling hydroxychloroquine (HC) appears to be paid” but he is mostly silent on the matter. Likewise, Politico notes that Fox News hosts “have followed the president’s lead in reducing their comments on hydroxychloroquine.” This change is significant because so far, according to Media Matters, the network promotes the use of the drug as a treatment for coronavirus, about 300 times in just two weeks.

Trump and Fox News hosts did not want the drug to be promoted at first. They are completely unfit to give medical advice, and this specific theory is a direct contradiction of Trump’s own public health consultants. After all, promoting hydroxychloroquine associated with this virus causes a shortage of people who really need it for other conditions like lupus. Oh, and then there was the whole point of making a direct profit from Trump and his allies.

Now a new study has given us the most worrying example, as John Oliver revealed in the most recent episode of last week’s night, “The feedback loop between Fox and Trump has gone before science.” A study in which hundreds of seniors are being treated at VA Medical Center suggests that not only is hydroxychloroquine coronavirus proven to help treat it, but it has probably caused considerable damage.

“In a study of 988 patients, 97 patients who took hydroxychloroquine had a mortality rate of 27.8%. CNN writes that 4 patients who did not take the drug had a mortality rate of 9.5%.

That’s right, when Trump’s miracles were given, more people died than those who didn’t.

This study only gives preliminary results and more controlled trials need to be done to find out what it means. But Trump and Fox News are far more interesting in the promotion of drugs than the evidence. It’s good that they support it now but it’s still one of the many examples of how pretending to specialize in something they know nothing about can really hurt a lot of people.

(Image: Sarah Silbigger / Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. ) Elders (T) V (T) Death (T) Died (T) Donald Trump