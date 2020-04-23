Trump stopped some green cards for 60 days in an attempt to limit competition between jobs in the event of a pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will pause 60 days on issuing green immigration papers in an attempt to limit competition for jobs in a U.S. economy destroyed by the coronavirus.

“To protect American workers, I will temporarily release the suspension of immigration to the United States,” Trump said at a White House briefing after tweeting the order late Monday night.

Trump said the move would not have a temporary impact on those in the country and would only apply to those looking for green cards in hopes of staying.

While a tough immigration halt would normally affect millions of people, much of the immigration system has already stopped because of the pandemic. Most of the visa processing by the State Department has been suspended for weeks. Travel to the United States has been limited by much of the world. And Trump used the virus to end asylum on the borders of the United States, including pushing back children who arrive alone and blocking the resettlement of refugees – something that Congress, courts and international law had previously not allowed.

Criticisms of Trump’s new announcement have been swift, particularly his timing during the pandemic. Ali Noorani, president of the National Immigration Forum, noted that thousands of health care workers of foreign origin are currently treating people with COVID-19 and working in critical sectors of the economy.

“President Trump’s request to stop immigration to the United States ignores the reality of our situation: immigrants and Native Americans are working together to help us overcome the pandemic.”@anoorani he explains: pic.twitter.com/Ym607XWwWI

– @ NatImmForum

Andrea Flores of the American Civil Liberties Union said that Trump seems “more interested in putting out anti-immigrant flames than in saving lives.”

But Jessica Vaughn, director of political studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, which favors lower immigration rates, said that eliminating millions of work permits and visas would “instantly create” new jobs for Americans and others. legal – although most businesses are closed due to the dictates of social distancing and household orders.

Trump often hinged on his immigration trait when criticized. He helped him win the 2016 election and continues to animate his loyal supporter base by heading towards what should be a brutal re-election fight. It was also a useful tool to distract from the news he would have preferred to remove from the headlines.

As often happens, Trump’s late night tweet took many members of the administration by surprise. Although the ideas had been discussed in the state and homeland security departments, officials said they received no notice that the action would come. And in the White House, the aides spent the late evening and early morning trying to figure out how to translate Trump’s words into language that would stand up to legal scrutiny.

Paramedics perform a swab test for COVID-19 in a shared living house in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on Tuesday. (Stephanie Zollshan / The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

In a statement, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany described the order as designed to protect both “the health and economic well-being of American citizens as we face unprecedented times.” He said, “At a time when Americans are trying to get back to work, action is needed.”

Although travel restrictions around the world have drastically reduced immigration, Trump could use his executive authority to further limit immigration, including by reducing the number of foreign workers allowed to perform seasonal jobs in the United States. Before the outbreak, the administration had planned to increase the number of H-2B Visas, but the Internal Security Department put it in early April.

Volunteers distribute meals at a high school in Hialeah, Florida on Tuesday. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Sarah Pierce, political analyst at the Institute for Migration Policy, said that Trump could end the processing of visa applications for immigrants and non-immigrants under the same legal authority that he used to impose the travel ban which was confirmed by the Supreme Court. But he said the State Department has largely stopped processing visas anyway.

Republican representative Matt Gaetz, who met Trump in the White House on Tuesday, said the president was examining various carvings for people such as farm workers, medical professionals and people with families in the United States.

“Absolute panic”

Across the country, those who could be affected waited with suspense. Chicago Immigration Attorney Fiona McEntee said she was inundated with calls, emails and social media messages from Trump’s tweet, including from company executives hoping to expand their business in the United States, a person who requests a boyfriend visa and wonders what their marriage plans are, artists looking for “extraordinary skills” visas and foreign students.

“It created absolute panic,” said McEntee. “These are people’s lives … It is irresponsible and cruel to put something like this out of consideration.”

The United States is reporting more COVID-19 cases than any other country in the world, with over 800,000 Americans infected, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 43,000 have died.

A counter-protester holds a cartel with what was at the time the approximate number of deaths from COVID-19 (since it has risen to over 45,000) in the United States during a demonstration that presses the North Carolina government Roy Cooper to allow businesses to reopen Tuesday in Raleigh. (Gerry Broome / Associated Press)

Given the steps already taken by Trump, Mexico’s secretary for foreign affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, said it is unclear what more could be done. Last month, the administration actually closed asylum, based on a rarely used 1944 law to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. The U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed to tourism and recreational travel. Commercial traffic and a wide range of “essential” workers can still travel freely.

The H-2B visa program is used by U.S. companies to fill tens of thousands of seasonal jobs in areas such as landscaping, seafood processing and service jobs at hotels and theme parks. In March, amid congressional pressure and a limited labor market, the administration raised the annual quota to its highest level under Trump. This has angered people who prefer more restrictive immigration policies, including some supporters of the president who consider foreign workers willing to accept lower wages as unfair competition for American work.