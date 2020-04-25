Trump suffers from political side effects by playing Doctor TV during the COVID-19 pandemic

Warning: Speculating on live television medical treatment during a global pandemic can result in multiple unwanted side effects.

Just ask U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Friday, institutions from different countries released health warnings about several medical ideas that the President of the United States had shared with millions of viewers.

The warning that attracted the most attention was from the British company that produces Lysol disinfectant products, which issued an obvious sounding warning: do not inject yourself with Lysol.

“Under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered in the human body,” says the statement from the British company RB.

“(This includes) injection, ingestion or any other route.”

Trump claims that the media have distorted his comments. The bleach injection controversy began with a casual comment that Trump made in response to Homeland Security official William Bryan, leaving, discussing promising coronavirus tests involving sunlight and disinfectant on surfaces. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

The genesis of this medical warning was a casual remark by Trump, whom his staff say was twisted by the context, and which Trump himself now claims was meant sarcastically.

On Thursday, during Trump’s daily press conference, a U.S. official from the Department of Internal Security made a routine announcement about laboratory tests indicating that sunlight and cleaning agents drastically weaken COVID-19 on surfaces.

Trump intervened, suggesting that perhaps these things could be tested on humans. He talked about the possibility of hitting the body with a “tremendous” amount of light and also proposed testing with injections.

He therefore seemed to quickly contradict himself.

A reporter asked if the president was really talking about injecting people with bleach and Trump replied that it wasn’t.

CLOCK | Trump’s comments on light and disinfectant:

After suggesting what some call “dangerous” ways to combat COVID-19, the president of the United States has again been criticized for his management of the coronavirus epidemic. 03:23

And this is the exchange that has launched hundreds of embarrassing titles around the world, in a variety of languages. French television networks, for example, called it “amazing” and suggested that the president tell people to inject disinfectant.

Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan’s office issued a public warning after the state received more than 100 calls from people asking to ingest disinfectants to fight COVID-19.

We have decided to publish this notice after receiving more than 100 calls on our hotline.

– @ riccimike

A horrified British doctor called him “absolutely dangerous, crazy” and probably lethal.

But a White House spokesman dismissed the news. “It gives the media a chance to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines,” said Kayleigh McEnany.

This was only his last adventure with the press. She also blew up a reporter for not turning to Trump as “president”, which reminded her that she was not particularly courteous to Trump’s predecessor.

Now, about that malaria drug

Warnings from within the administration about another potential medical solution launched by the president.

The U.S. Food And Drug Administration has advised against the use of hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug that Trump spent weeks advertising as a possible game changer in the fight against COVID-19.

He released a statement stating that hydroxychloroquine, which also treats lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, can cause heart and kidney problems, increase insulin levels and increase the risk of severe hypoglycaemia.

The FDA said it reviewed the clinical cases and found no evidence that the drug works against COVID-19. Given the side effects, he said that the use of the pill should be limited to clinical trial settings or for some hospitalized patients.

Supporters of the president stress that there is some nuance here.

The first studies are contradictory. And in discussing the drug, Trump also warned. He repeatedly mentioned the possible side effects of hydroxychloroquine, although he was promoting its use during his press conferences.

Trump expressed his medical advice with security warnings. Here’s what he said about hydroxychloroquine on April 6 (White House transcript)

However, for weeks, he and an entire ecosystem of supporters have touted this low-cost generic medicine as a possible solution to the COVID-19 crisis.

Fox News played a significant role.

A devoted Fox News viewer, the president allegedly saw frequent appearances of famed physician Mehmet Oz and segments of Fox presenter Laura Ingraham talking about hydroxychloroquine.

But those TV personalities didn’t just promote the drugs on the air: they both talked personally to members of the administration about the issue.

Trump supporters, such as Fox News host Laura Ingraham, have been promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine for weeks, despite the lack of evidence showing that it is an effective treatment for COVID-19. (Mark J. Terrill / The Associated Press)

Ingraham met Trump to discuss it, according to the Washington Post. Oz also spoke live about how he discussed hydroxychloroquine with the elderly Seema Verma.

Now, a U.S. study conducted among veterans suggests that the drug offers no benefit against COVID-19 – and may be more likely to harm people.

A French study drew similar conclusions. The National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, has published guidelines stating that there are no proven drugs for the treatment of COVID-19.

This week, a U.S. federal official said he was kicked out of his senior role in the Department of Health and Human Services for resisting Trump’s promotion of hydroxychloroquine.

The fact is that research on hydroxychloroquine is still in its infancy. Some studies have suggested that it could act as an antiviral agent.

Ingraham again defended the drug this week and pointed to methodological deficiencies in the new US study.

A Trump cabinet member also warned against drawing conclusions. Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said the U.S. study, conducted in collaboration with his department, is not a definitive conclusion. A non-clinical study called it, which involved a small number of veterans in the later stages of life.

“Limit the mistakes you are making”

As for Trump’s daily television event, Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak said it is understandable why the president considers them useful.

He said the president can communicate directly with voters around a media filter that sometimes distorts his message.

However, the strategist said, a stricter message discipline may help.

Instead of the daily freewheeling event, he said that Trump would be better off making a short announcement, then passing the event on to the experts.

“Bring your message out there. It also limits the mistakes you’re making,” he told CBC News.

“Do … five or 10 minutes at first, then do the substance, then evacuate.”

That’s what happened on Friday. A day after the reflections on the bleach injection, Trump and his team held the shortest coronavirus briefing ever, and the week ended without fresh controversy.