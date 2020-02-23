[trump-suggests-russia-leak-intended-to-harm-sanders,-calls-for-probe]

US President Donald Trump can make remarks throughout the White Home Business enterprise Session with the nation’s governors in the State Eating Area of the White Home February 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 — President Donald Trump on Sunday known as for an investigation into an apparent leak of categorised intelligence on Russian interference in the 2020 US presidential campaign, and mentioned it was meant to hurt Democratic presidential applicant Bernie Sanders.

Speaking to reporters as he remaining the White Residence for a trip to India, Trump mentioned he experienced not been briefed on intelligence that Russia was aiming to strengthen the campaign of Sanders, a US senator from Vermont, and he took aim at a critical Democratic lawmaker and foe for allegedly spreading the info.

A congressional resource explained to Reuters on Friday that intelligence officials experienced informed lawmakers Russia appears to be participating in disinformation and propaganda strategies to help each Sanders and Trump, who is trying to find re-election.

“I read wherever Russia is serving to Bernie Sanders. No person explained it to me at all. Nobody briefed me about that at all,” Trump mentioned.

“They leaked it, Adam Schiff and his group, they leaked it to the papers and — as usual — they should to examine Adam Schiff for leaking that facts,” Trump mentioned, with no giving any proof to again up his statements.

Schiff, a Democrat, served as the direct prosecutor in Trump’s impeachment trial in the US Senate and the two guys have an antagonistic romantic relationship.

The president has frequently forged question on US intelligence conclusions that Russia intervened to enable him in the 2016 presidential election in opposition to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of condition.

By raising queries about the latest results, Trump appears to be trying to find to raise Sanders, who is now the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. As a self-described democratic socialist, Sanders is a prospect Trump would like to get on in a general election to bolster his argument that Democrats are pushing a socialist agenda.

Trump has extended argued that the Democratic Occasion favored Clinton unfairly in excess of Sanders in the 2016 major race, an challenge that still divides the Democratic base.

“I think what it could be is, you know, the Democrats are managing Bernie Sanders very unfairly and it sounds to me like a leak from Adam Schiff because they don’t want Bernie Sanders to characterize them. It seems like its (2016) all around yet again for Bernie Sanders,” Trump mentioned.

Other administration officials have solid question on reviews that Russia was seeking to aid Trump once again this calendar year.

“I haven’t witnessed any intelligence that Russia is doing just about anything to endeavor to get President Trump re-elected,” White Dwelling Countrywide Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told ABC’s This 7 days. — Reuters