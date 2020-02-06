Trump summarizes it, not so pretty – Boston Herald

With a historic week in American politics, full of swearing, insults, dramatic speeches and tantrums in public, a dismayed and uncensored President Trump summed it all up in one word:

“Bullshit.”

With a few choice words, Trump let go of his enemies during a “celebration” following the accusation that ended a bleak week for Democrats and an exhausting one for voters.

With the threat of his move now over, a bulging Trump felt free to tell us what he really thinks of Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and MItt Romney and the FBI.

Vicious. Dirty police. Leakers and liars. The investigation in Russia, he said, was “all nonsense.”

“We went through hell unfairly,” Trump said in a furious White House speech that was more like a crawling, unfiltered monologue.

“Adam Schiff is a mean, terrible person. Nancy Pelosi is a terrible person, “Trump said. “These are mean people.”

If this is how victory sounds, I would hate to see what would have happened if Trump had lost.

The remarkable back and forth between Trump and Democrats suggests that there is little hope for any two-part cooperation in the remainder of the Trump term, and foreshadowed what will certainly be a cruel, gloomy and dirty re-election campaign.

Pelosi struck Trump just as hard at a previous press conference, vigorously defending her move to tear a paper copy of the speech from the State of the Union.

“I tore a manifesto of errors,” she said proudly. “I feel very liberated.”

Pelosi suggested at one point that the president was ‘stunned’ for the speech and criticized him for awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom prize to the conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, who suffers from late cancer.

And House Democrats suggested that they will continue to investigate the president even though deposition is over. The American rep. Jerry Nadler said he would work to sue John Bolton, former National Security adviser, to testify about what he knows about Trump support to Ukraine.

The atmosphere of nonsense is just as bad here in Massachusetts.

The State Democrats actually called Gov on Thursday. Charlie Baker to resign because he has not been critical enough about Trump. That’s right, resign.

Trump’s vitriol came at the end of a horrible week for Democrats, who are suffering from the failed caucuses in Iowa and now have to see how the president wins his deposition. US Senator Mitt Romney also took fire from Trump, who called him a “failed presidential candidate” and accused the former governor of Massachusetts for citing his faith to explain his vote to condemn Trump in the Senate process.

Trump is not ready yet. And as the increasingly bitter 2020 race progresses, Trump-Romney’s feud is something else to watch this year, with some Republicans, including Trump’s son Donald, Jr. suggest that Romney be expelled from the party.