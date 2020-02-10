Trump supporters go wild during the New Hampshire – Boston Herald collection

Costumed supporters of President Trump traveled from New England to Manchester, where they fiercely gathered behind the President on the eve of the first in the nation-primary.

“Trump has taken the forgotten American people out of the ashes like a phoenix,” said Pepperell resident Brian Cronin, who came dressed to the meeting in the arena of southern New Hampshire University dressed as George Washington.

Cronin was one of many New Englanders who went beyond wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. Richard Desrosiers, from Fairhaven, Mass., Wore a fully American flag suit and tie, complete with red alligator shoes and Trump socks.

“I may have had 50 to 100 selfies today,” said Desrosiers. He told the Messenger that he had spent a few hundred dollars on the entire meeting. “I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

The New Hampshire voter Jason Vaughn also received a lot of attention for his “Make America Great Again” onesie from head to toe.

“Everybody loves it. I take my photo 7,000 times, “he said.

Nick Blanchare, who wore a huge “Make American Great Again” hat, traveled from Maine for the rally and spent the night sleeping on the floor outside the arena.

“Trying to wear the rain, that was the hardest part,” Blanchare said. “We just built a little sail, sat there and hung around and enjoyed everyone’s company.”

The rally was the second the president has held in Manchester for the past six months. Trump visited earlier in August.