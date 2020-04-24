Trump-Supports Georgia Democrats Resign Resignation, Says He Stands for Left Wing Bullies

A Democratic representative in Georgia who supported President Donald Trump and said he would resign his office on Wednesday turned around a day later and announced he intended to remain in office not to let his party “bully” him into “surrender.”

Vernon Jones has announced that he supports Trump on April 14. Jones, who is African-American, explained his decision on Twitter, claiming that Democrats take for granted black voters while Trump has “done more for black Americans than any other president in modern times. History.” He said he would not finish his term on Wednesday but changed his mind the following day.

“Yesterday, I announced my intention to resign from my office,” Jones tweeted Thursday. “But before long, the outpouring of support I received was too great for me to ignore. I will not let Democrats bully me. I will not let them win. I will not resign.”

Jones said he had not left the Democratic party and gave no indication that he intended to do so. Tweets on Wednesday included Jones’s video which revealed a surprise that Democrats would respond negatively to his support of Trump.

“I recently supported Donald J. Trump for his re-election campaign,” Jones said in the video. “But little did I know that I would receive a barrage of attacks and nicknames by the far left party in the Democratic Party.”

Jones said that the support he received from Trump supporters in Georgia and across the country had been “emotional” and “motivating,” inspiring him to stay in office. He then repeated the Trump campaign’s slogan that was rarely said in earnest by Democrats.

“I will continue to put my country above my party,” Jones said. “And I will do everything I can to get Donald J. Trump elected because he’s the person for this job, he’s the person for this office … let’s continue to make America great again.”

An opinion article appeared in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday claiming that Trump’s support was a political action by Jones, who was said to “run out of runway” with Democrats in Georgia because of some controversy which included accusations of corruption. . Jones described the article as a “hit part” on Twitter.

The radio interview with Jones ended abruptly on Wednesday after politicians were confronted with government statistics that contradicted his views on Trump, some of which he described as “false news.”

Despite being a lifelong Democrat himself, Jones has shown support for Republicans in the past, including voting for former President George W. Bush in the 2004 election. His Twitter account shows that he supported Trump and other Republicans long before his endorsement this month .

Recent tweets include one that praises Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) as “a brave American” and another complains about former Vice President Joe Biden focusing on “illegal,” a phrase rarely used by Democrats to describe undocumented immigrants.

Newsweek contacted the Georgian Democratic Party to comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.