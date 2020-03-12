Trump suspends all EU travel for 30 days

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his decision to suspend all EU travel for the next 30 days to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“To prevent new cases from entering our shores, we will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” said Trump, announcing that the ban would take effect at midnight Friday.

The president spoke to the American people in an Oval Office address Wednesday night, detailing the threat to the virus and announcing the actions that his administration was prepared to take.

Trump said that the European Union did not ban traveling to its country from coronavirus-affected areas, such as China and Iran, which led to widespread outbreaks in Europe.

“The European Union did not take the same precautions and restricted travel from China and other points of interest,” he said. “As a result, travelers from Europe seemed like a large number of new groups in the United States.”

He said there would be exemptions from the ban on both Americans traveling to Europe and individuals in the United Kingdom.

Trump said the new ban was a “strong but necessary” action to stop the virus from spreading further to the United States, and it will start on Friday.

“This is the most aggressive and complete effort to deal with a foreign virus in modern history,” he said.

The president championed the expansion of the travel ban, saying that his decision to ban travel from China had successfully stopped the spread of the disease in the United States.

“I am confident that counting and continuing to take these hard measures will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens and ultimately defeat this virus,” he said.

The president also urged Americans to do their part to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Each of us has a role,” Trump said, urging Americans to practice “good hygiene.”

“Wash your hands, clean frequently used surfaces, cover your face and mouth with sneezing or coughing, and especially if you are sick or feeling unwell, stay home,” he said.

The President also warned seniors in America to take extra steps to stay safe.

“The elderly population must be very, very careful,” he said, advising nursing homes to suspend unnecessary visits and prevent commuting to populated areas.

The president said he will also declare emergency measures to help people affected by the economic and health consequences of the virus.

“This is not a financial crisis, it is only a temporary moment that we will overcome,” he said.

Trump ordered the Small Business Administration to provide economic loans to virus-damaged areas, and called on Congress to pass a payroll tax on U.S. citizens, despite bipartisan opposition to the idea. Capitol Hill.

He also promised emergency measures to help crisis-affected American workers.

“This goal will be targeted at workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for people with a coronavirus,” he said.

Trump praised the strength of the U.S. economy and the skill of American medical professionals in fighting the virus.

“The virus will have no chance against us,” he said. “No nation is better prepared or more resilient than the United States.”

The president asked Americans to listen to local guidelines issued by officials about school closures, reducing social interactions and reducing large gatherings of people.

“Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow,” said Trump. “All communities have different risks and it is important that you follow the guidelines of local officials who work closely with our federal health experts and are the best.”