Trump suspends payments on federally-owned student loans

President Donald Trump announced to the White House on Friday that the government would suspend and waive all interest on federally-owned student loans for 60 days, as the nation continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have instructed them to take this action immediately,” said Trump, promising to extend resignations to more than 60 days if needed.

“Borrowers should contact their lenders,” Trump said, adding that “it would cheer many students.”

The news was detailed in a statement by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Federal-owned student loans will now have their interest rates fixed at 0 percent for 60 days, and borrowers can stop payments without penalty.

“Right now, everyone should focus on staying safe and healthy, without having to worry about growing their student loan balance,” DeVos said in a statement.

The Department of Education will also grant a waiver to any state that requests a deviation from mandatory federal testing requirements for the 2019-2020 academic year.

“They have gone through many … many students will be very happy,” Trump said after announcing his resignation from the tests. “Some probably not, those who work hard may not, but it’s one of those things, a very sad circumstance.”

“Neither students nor teachers need to focus on high tests in this difficult time,” DeVos said in a statement.