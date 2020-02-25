[Trump Takes advantage of Coronavirus Pandemic to Assault Schumer: He is ‘Just Not Excellent for Our Country’]

President Donald Trump introduced up the coronavirus pandemic in opening remarks of his press conference in India Tuesday, and employed it as a political cudgel from his domestic rivals, specifically Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Trump painted a notably optimistic vision of the fatal virus, indicating that it “is extremely effectively less than command in our state,” before describing that “we have pretty handful of folks with it and the men and women that have it in all cases I have listened to very little.” He conceded that he hasn’t been looking at a great deal information mainly because his journey to India has been “all-encompassing.”

He adopted by noting how a lot “brain power” has been place into exploring the perilous virus, including that he’s set “two and a half-billion pounds,” ostensibly into battling the looming pandemic. But Trump then pivoted to the senior New York senator, noting “I see that Chuck Schumer criticized that he imagined it should really be additional. And if I gave much more, he would say it really should be significantly less. Computerized.”

“These figures, they are just not very good for our nation. I gave much more he would say it should be fewer. That’s what they do. In the meantime, that is all they can do. They are not having nearly anything finished.”

