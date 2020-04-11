Trump Talking Coronavirus TV death ratings

CNN anchor Jake Tapper accused the President Donald Trump on Friday for “selecting TV ratings for updates and ratings”, instead of focusing on “the number of those infected and the number of those who have died sadly”.

During his monologue on The Lead, Tapper claimed that “most of the information was quite the opposite of President Trump’s messages to the nation on Twitter earlier.”

“While many of you are likely to focus on the number of people infected and the number of those who have been sadly lost, the president has been televised about his updates and ratings for approval among Republicans,” he said.

“While the public is willing to allocate the nation’s resources dedicated to focusing on beating the corona, President Trump has focused on Twitter to attack the media and attack the Democrats,” he continued.

Earlier on Friday, President Trump boasted of his approval ratings and ratings for the White House White House working group wrote press releases on a number of Twitter posts.

“Wow, approval rating in the Republican Party – 96%. Thank you!” wrote the president in a tweet.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

“Because TV ratings for the White House news conference are the highest, the Opposition Party (Lamestream Media), the Radical Left, the Dead Democrats and, of course, the few remaining RINO’S are doing their best to die. and finish them. The Popular Voice! “he added to another.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

