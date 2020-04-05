Trump Talks Difficult, Trudeau Will Not Reply N-95 Masks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke at a press conference about the COVID-19 situation in Canada from his residence on March 19, 2020, in Ottawa, Canada.

President Donald Trump said at a press conference late Saturday that his administration was using the Defense Production Act to force the production of personal protective equipment to be considered “retaliation.” The remarks come amid ongoing disputes with 3M manufacturing companies, which have exchanged rebuttals with the White House regarding real restrictions on mask exports.

“Well, that’s retaliation,” Trump said using legal authority, as he worked with 3M to help fulfill his order for 180 million N-95 respirator masks. “If people don’t give us what we need for our people, we will be very tough.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference earlier on Saturday that his country would not punish the United States after Trump had previously announced that exports of N-95 respirators might be limited.

“We realize that our countries are interrelated in sometimes very complicated,” Trudeau said at the COVID-19 briefing outside Rideau Cottage, the prime minister’s official residence, in Ottawa. “The necessary goods and services that flow back and forth across our borders keep us safe and help us on both sides of the border.”

A senior Trump administration official further complicates the dispute on Saturday, telling Newsweek that the extensive report on the mask embargo was inaccurate.

“The US certainly does not cut N-95 exports to Canada or Mexico,” the official said. “That’s just fake news spread by evil provocateurs.”

A spokeswoman for Trudeau did not return requests for comment about the development.

Trump has expressed frustration with many companies during his administration’s response to the pandemic, which culminated in the latest riots with 3M producers which in turn led to clear trade restrictions.

On Thursday, Trump proposed the Defense Production Act – a very strong law that authorizes the president to control the production and distribution of goods – directing officials to obtain masks from 3M that they deem appropriate.

The next day, 3M responded with concern, noting that it was always intended to comply with the production requirements of the administration.

“Over the past few weeks and months, 3M and its employees have gone beyond and beyond to produce as many N95 respirators for the US market as possible,” the company said in a press release. “We have worked closely with the Administration to do that, and we appreciate the authorities at DPA who provided a framework for us to further expand the work we do in response to the global pandemic crisis.”

The company revealed that the Trump administration had asked it to stop exporting respirators to Canada and South America, a development that it said had “significant humanitarian implications.”

“3M has deliberately spread misinformation and has been advised by this Government without certain conditions that the only mission now is to produce a mask – not to carry out propaganda campaigns to free behavior in this crisis that cannot be considered,” the administration official said.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to questions in a press conference room with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on April 3, 2020, in Washington, DC.

3M did not respond to requests asking for comments about administrative positions.

At a press conference on Friday, Trump escalated the dispute, announcing that he would ask for the Defense Production Act to “prevent exports” of N-95 respirators and other important personal protective equipment.

“We need these items immediately for domestic use,” Trump said. “We must have it.”

Then, the government issued a directive announcing that “it is the policy of the United States to prevent domestic intermediaries, distributors and other intermediaries from transferring [masking] abroad.”

The Canadian Prime Minister responded Friday by calling the decision a “mistake” that would restrict “access to goods and personnel of his country”.

On Saturday, a journalist asked Trudeau if thousands of nurses who crossed into Detroit every day from Canada might be prevented from doing so in retaliation, a prospect he had rejected.

“We continue to engage in constructive discussions with various levels within the government to highlight that the US will hurt itself as much as Canada will hurt if we see disruptions of important goods and services flowing across the border,” he said.

Trudeau added that his country would accept mask shipments from abroad, via chartered cargo flights, in the next two days.

